Yesterday, Entertainment Weekly released the first official photos from the highly anticipated “Avengers: Age of Ultron.” Today, they did a spoiler type article of what exactly Ultron is, in the upcoming film.

So apparently, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) builds Ultron (voiced by James Spader) to be a protector of the world, so to speak. Stark opts to give Ultron a little more life and decides to add a bit of his own personality, into Ultron. This becomes the first huge mistake but Stark.

Chris Hemsworth on bringing life to Ultron: (Via Entertainment Weekly)

“It’s not the good version that could’ve come from [Stark’s] intellect and personality … It’s the bad son.”

While Ultron strives for world peace, his strategy on how to reach it, is far beyond peaceful and wants to eradicate the human race. During one of Ultron’s first battles with one of the characters in the film, the character warns Ultron:

“I know you’re ‘good’ people … I know you mean well … but you just didn’t think it through … There is only one path to peace … your extermination.”

Chris Evans (Captain America) talked a bit about Ultron:

“A lot of times when Ultron starts talking, it’s beautiful. It’s really intelligent stuff. He’s out to do the things he wants to do because he’s disgusted with X, Y, and Z. You could probably sit down with Ultron and have a really intelligent conversation. He could blow your mind with his views.”

Evans laughs..”Yeah, and then kill you.”

The article gets even more detailed about the scene. So if you want to get more into spoilers, go the link: EW