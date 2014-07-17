408 SHARES Share Tweet

With San Diego Comic Con around the corner, one can almost forget that there’s also a Gay Pride Festival happening the week before…which just happens to be this weekend.

The San Diego free weekly Pacific San Diego magazine displays the ultimate crossover in the ultimate gay situation: Spider-Man and Batman in the classic upside-down kiss scene from the very first Sam Raimi “Spider-Man” film. It’s a celebration and a statement coming from San Diego that embraces both its festivals with open arms.

While this may not be the ideal image for a lot of San Diegans (San…Diegoese? San…Diegers?), the city doesn’t seem to actively pursue the weekly magazine for its racy image, though a lot of people seem to love it.

