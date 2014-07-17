500 SHARES Share Tweet

Musician and filmmaker Rob Zombie has been coy about releasing any information on his upcoming horror film “31.” With fans hungry for more information, Zombie has shared some early concept art via Facebook. If the movie looks anything like the sketch, it will be terrifyingly awesome. Check it out!

Rob Zombie

“Lots of news on my next film 31 will be coming your way very soon. But until then I thought I share with your one many awesome production drawings from the courtesy of Alex Horley.”

In a previous interview Zombie briefly discussed some details about the film.

“All I can tell you is that it’s a completely original idea; it’s something new. It’s not based on anything. I’ll start shooting the movie in the fall. So hopefully starting from October, I’ll start shooting it. For right now I’m going to keep the details secret. But it’s not based on anything. There’s a clown thing in the movie, but it has nothing to do with Captain Spaulding, and what is in the movie doesn’t look like Captain Spaulding either; maybe the people think the poster does, but the movie won’t.“

Here is the teaser trailer, which was released back in May. (Warning: This trailer is Rated R and not meant to be viewed by children under 18 years of age!)

On a side note: An animated short by Rob Zombie and Tony Moore (co-creator “The Walking Dead,”) inspired by the video game Assassin’s Creed Unity, will be unveiled at San Diego’s Comic-Con International. (Zombie will not be attending.)

“31” is scheduled for a 2015 release. The movie will start production sometime in October. The film will star Sheri Moon Zombie. Zombie’s band mate John 5 will be contributing to the film’s score. Rob Zombie directs.

