The big moves made by Marvel looks to have shaped up the all new “Avengers NOW” team. Female Thor, Sam Wilson Captain America, and The Superior Iron Man, will be a core part of the new team.

Meet the new team:

Top row left to right:

Medusa, Scarlet Witch, Superior Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Ant-Man

Bottom row left to right: Winter Soldier, Angela, Thor (female), Captain America (Sam Wilson), Inferno, Deathlok.

The “Avengers NOW” will begin their solo stories in the fall and will “play a prominent role in the Marvel Universe going into 2015.”

As for “The Superior Iron Man,” he will have a new suit with an “apple influence.” It is still Tony Stark, but is described as a “character that’s hard to root for.”

Here is a better look at The Superior Iron Man:

I kind of dig the new look of the team, other than Iron Man. Will you guys be reading the series?

Source: Entertainment Weekly