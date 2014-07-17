Many of you were either born in the 80’s or early-mid 90’s. Chances were, if you had your childhood in the 90’s, you knew what “Goosebumps” were. We all read them and watch the TV series on Fox kids after school. Those were the good ol’ days. Creepy stories mixed with bad acting, made for great TV back then. Now “Goosebumps” has moved from the small screen, to the big screen with the new film coming out starring Jack Black.

Jack Black talked a bit about his role and the film with Entertainment Weekly.

“I play R.L. Stine, who’s not in any of the books, but he’s an essential character in this movie, which is all about when all of his characters come to life. It was kind of a great way to bring out all of the scary beasts and monsters from all of his books in one movie.”

Here are images of “Goosebumps,” featuring Jack Black: (via Entertainment Weekly)

Here’s the plot for the film via Comingsoon:

“In ‘Goosebumps,’ upset about moving from a big city to a small town, teenager Zach Cooper (Dylan Minnette) finds a silver lining when he meets the beautiful girl, Hannah (Odeya Rush), living right next door. But every silver lining has a cloud, and Zach’s comes when he learns that Hannah has a mysterious dad who is revealed to be R. L. Stine (Jack Black), the author of the bestselling Goosebumps series. It turns out that there is a reason why Stine is so strange… he is a prisoner of his own imagination – the monsters that his books made famous are real, and Stine protects his readers by keeping them locked up in their books. When Zach unintentionally unleashes the monsters from their manuscripts and they begin to terrorize the town, it’s suddenly up to Stine, Zach, and Hannah to get all of them back in the books where they belong.”

“Goosebumps” hits theaters August 7, 2015.