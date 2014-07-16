SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR Final Poster, SDCC Autograph Signings and other Exciting Events

Frank Miller’s epic “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” will hit fans at San Diego’s Comic-Con… hard. The producers are making their upcoming film into a convention spectacle and they will not disappoint. Along with releasing the final poster for the film, the event schedule has been posted for the con with a classic car show, an official panel and autograph signings by the directors and cast. You’ll have to read the schedule to find out who’s signing. Check it out!

SIN CITY EXPERIENCE AT PETCO PARK

– Throughout Comic-Con

The film’s classic cars will be on display at Petco Park parking lot throughout Comic-Con (July 24-27) against a 102-foot long Sin City skyline. The cars will will include a 1985 Dodge Diplomat, 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, 1960 Chevy Corvette, 1959 Cadillac El Dorado, 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang convertible and 1949 Cadillac Sedanette. There will also be a Sin City style photo booth, a live DJ every day and promo giveaways (t-shirts, poker chips, playing cards, mini posters and books.)

TALENT & FILMMAKER POSTER SIGNING AT PETCO PARK

– Saturday, July 26 (11:15am – 12:15pm)

FRANK MILLER’S SIN CITY: A DAME TO KILL FOR Official Panel

– Saturday, July 26 (2:50pm – 3:50pm)

Co-directors Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller and actors Jessica Alba, Josh Brolin and Rosario Dawson will be present for the official Hall H panel.

TALENT & FILMMAKER POSTER SIGNING

– Saturday, July 26 (4:15pm – 5:15pm)

Will take place at the Convention Hall at the Dark Horse booth (#2615.)

Here is the storyline for the action/crime/thriller prequel.

Basin City’s most hard-boiled citizens cross paths with some of its more reviled inhabitants.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” will open in theaters on August 22nd. The film stars Bruce Willis, Josh Brolin, Jessica Alba, Eva Green, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Juno Temple, Jaime King, Rosario Dawson, Mickey Rourke, Jamie Chung, Lady Gaga, Christopher Meloni, Jeremy Piven, Ray Liotta, Marton Csokas, Stacy Keach, Dennis Haysbert, Powers Boothe, Julia Garner, Kea Ho, Callie Hernandez, Billy Blair, Patrick Sane, David Maldonado, Alcides Dias, Gary Teague, Holt Boggs, Will Beinbrink, Crystal McCahill, Dimitrius Pulido, Johnny Reno, Rob Franco, Bart Fletcher, Robin McGee and Daylon Walton. Frank Miller, William Monahan and Robert Rodriguez wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novels created by Frank Miller. Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller co-direct.