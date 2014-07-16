Entertainment Weekly have released 8 photos from “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and here they are for your viewing pleasure. Take a look: Quick Silver and Scarlet Witch Captain America and Thor Hawkeye in action Black Widow Joss Whedon Bruce Banner and Tony Stark “Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters May 1, 2015 and will star Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Andy Serkis, Samuel L. Jackson, James Spader, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Hayley Atwell, and IMDb has Paul Bettany listed as not only Jarvis but also as VISION. SHARE THISFacebookTwitterGoogleTumblrRedditMorePrintEmailLinkedInPinterestPocket Related