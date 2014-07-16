Search
Entertainment Weekly have released 8 photos from “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and here they are for your viewing pleasure. Take a look:

Quick Silver and Scarlet Witch

8 Official Photos from AVENGERS- AGE OG ULTRON

Captain America and Thor

 

Hawkeye in action

 

Black Widow

 

Joss Whedon

 

Bruce Banner and Tony Stark

 

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters May 1, 2015 and will star Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, Andy Serkis, Samuel L. Jackson, James Spader, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Hayley Atwell, and IMDb has Paul Bettany listed as not only Jarvis but also as VISION.

