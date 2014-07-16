As we let you know earlier today, Joe Quesada made a big announcement tonight on “The Colbert Report.” Joe Quesada announced that Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, will take over Steve Rogers as the new Captain America.

Here’s how Quesada’s announcement went:

“Well you know, Steve Rogers saved the world again, but not without personal sacrifice. Sam Wilson, his partner, the Falcon, is becoming the new Captain America.”

Here’s the new Captain America:

How do you feel about this news as well as the news of a female Thor? Do you think Marvel is risking too much or is it a great move?