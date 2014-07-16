550 SHARES Share Tweet

Yesterday, we finally gave you an official title for the Aquaman animated movie. Today, we give you the voice behind the soon to be king of Atlantis. Voicing Aquaman will be Matt Lanter.

Lanter has also voiced Anakin Skywalker in the animated “Star Wars: Clone Wars.”

“Justice League: Throne of Atlantis” is due to come out early next year on DVD, Blu-ray, digital HD and On Demand.

Throne of Atlantis takes from the New 52 crossover arc between Justice League and Aquaman written by Geoff Johns, in which Atlantis declares war on the surface world. The movie will focus on a young Arthur Curry as he discovers who he really is, an heir to the throne of Atlantis.

Supervising producer James Tucker had this to say in an interview with TV Guide:

“We meet him at a low point in his life. He’s a little bit lost. His father has died and he’s always been an outsider, so the one person who had his back is now gone. When that Atlanteans instigate incidents to escalate a war with the surface world, he doesn’t yet know who he is. As he discovers his true history he’s going to have a lot of choices to make. It’s definitely about him finding his own path.”

Here’s what Tucker had to say about what people think of Aquaman:

“A lot of times with Aquaman people just focus on his powers and their opinion of them as being lame — which I don’t believe — and that’s all they think of him. Hopefully we’ve made him a person in people’s eyes first. And then the powers and the telepathy with fish and all that can be put in perspective.”