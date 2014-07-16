550 SHARES Share Tweet

Just one day after the big news that a female Thor will be taking over for the Thor that we have seen our whole lives, Marvel has sent us this official press release:

“MARVEL ANNOUNCES NEW TITLE ON “THE COLBERT REPORT”!

Wednesday, July 16th, Marvel’s Joe Quesada Makes Historic Announcement

New York, NY – July 16th, 2014 – Marvel is excited to announce that on Wednesday, July 16th, at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, Marvel’s Joe Quesada will be announcing an all-new comic book title and all-new era for one of Marvel’s most classic Super Heroes on the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “The Colbert Report” on Comedy Central.

“The Colbert Report” airs Monday-Thursday at 11:30 p.m. and repeats at 1:30 a.m. the same night and at 9:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. the following day (all times ET/PT). Full episodes, as well as clips, are posted for viewing the following day at www.ColbertNation.com with URL and embed links.

“The Colbert Report” is produced by Jon Stewart’s Busboy Productions, Inc. in association with Colbert’s Spartina Productions, Inc. Stewart, Colbert and Tom Purcell are the Executive Producers with Meredith Bennett, Barry Julien and Emily Lazar as Co-Executive Producers. The series’ Head Writer is Opus Moreschi and it is directed by Jim Hoskinson. David Bernath is the Executive in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Follow or like “The Colbert Report” on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook.

Follow Marvel on Facebook at www.facebook.com/marvel and be sure to stop back throughout the day to see what everyone is saying about Marvel’s latest news.

Join Marvel this year at San Diego Comic-Con and for more on Marvel’s latest announcements, please visit Marvel.com. Join the conversation on Twitter with #Marvel and don’t forget to follow us at @Marvel.”

Unlike the last press release they gave us about the announcement on “The View,” this press release does not leave any clues on what the new title may be, other than “classic Super Heroes.”