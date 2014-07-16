Come to Fraggle Rock!…

For those like myself that were lucky enough to experience the good part of the 80’s and loved/love Jim Henson, this news is some pretty awesome news.

The Nerdist reported that Archaia and Jim Henson have teamed up once again for the new limited series, “Fraggle Rock: Journey to the Everspring.”

The series will be written by Kate Leth (Adventure in Time) and illustrated by Jake Myler who has worked on Fraggle Rock before.

“Fraggle Rock: Journey to the Everspring,” will be a four part series in which the Fraggles are in search of a different water supply in the deep caves of Fraggle Rock.

They even have a really cool incentive cover done by Jake Myler and The Jim Henson Company Archives, which pays homage to the late great Jim Henson.

The first issue will it stands October 8th.