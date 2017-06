550 SHARES Share Tweet

Marvel’s Avengers: Age of Ultron stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Cobie Smulders Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Elizabeth Olsen, with Paul Bettany, Samuel L. Jackson, and James Spader. The film is set for release on May 1, 2015.

Check out the first image from the movie via Entertainment Weekly.