600 SHARES Share Tweet



GOTHAM SATURDAY 8:00-11:00 PM – Hall H (Presented by Warner Bros. Television) Warner Bros. Television presents the World Premiere of GOTHAM as part of the studio’s Night of DC Entertainment. Series stars and the executive producers from GOTHAM will make special appearances on the Hall H stage throughout the three-hour event.

THE SIMPSONS SATURDAY 10:00-11:00 AM – Ballroom 20: Celebrate the 25th anniversary of THE SIMPSONS – no gifts please – with creator Matt Groening, executive producer Al Jean, supervising director Mike Anderson and director-for-life David Silverman. Topics include the new “Treehouse of Horror,” “Simpsorama,” a visit from Homer Simpson and much, much more.

FAMILY GUY SATURDAY: 1:00 PM-1:45 PM – Ballroom 20 The Griffins are back at Comic-Con with an exclusive sneak peek at the historic FAMILY GUY/THE SIMPSONS crossover episode, “The Simpsons Guy,” in which Peter and clan hit Springfield! Celebrate Season 13 with voice stars Seth Green and Mike Henry, as well as executive producers Rich Appel, Steve Callaghan, Danny Smith and co-executive producer Peter Shin, plus surprise guests.

SLEEPY HOLLOW FRIDAY 5:45-6:45 PM – Room 6BCF: SLEEPY HOLLOW executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Len Wiseman, Mark Goffman and Heather Kadin return to Comic-Con with the breakout show of last season, featuring an exclusive look at the highly anticipated second season, followed by a fan Q&A, featuring cast members Tom Mison, Nicole Beharie, John Noble, Orlando Jones, Lyndie Greenwood and Katia Winter.