By now, most of you know what happened with Quentin Tarantino’s western “Hateful Eight.” For those that don’t, to make a long story short, Tarantino accused one of the actors he chose to try out for a role, of leaking the script. That quickly turned ugly and left Tarantino to re-think making “Hateful Eight,” and turning it into a book instead. Well now, it seems that “Hateful Eight” may once again be ready to start production soon, according to actor Kurt Russell.

Kurt Russell spoke to Fox 29 TV channel in Philadelphia about the Netflix documentary “The Battered Bastards of Baseball,” which is about his father’s independant baseball team, the Portland Mavericks. While speaking with Fox 29, he spoke briefly about his upcoming projects when he mentions “The Hateful Eight.”

“I’ve got a couple of projects. I’m maybe going to start one in October called ‘Bone Tomahawk’ and there’s a Tarantino project called ‘Hateful Eight’ that may go somewhere at the beginning of the year.”

Kurt Russell was part of the live read of “Hateful Eight,” at Los Angeles County Museum of Art earlier in April. Kurt Russell read the part of a bounty hunter. Some of the other actors that were involved were Samuel L. Jackson, Amber Tamblyn, Michael Madsen, and Bruce Dern.

