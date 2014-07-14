SHOUT! FACTORY DESCENDS UPON COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL 2014

WITH WORLD RENOWNED POP CULTURE BRANDS,

POPULAR HOME ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCT LINES, CONVENTION EXCLUSIVES,

SPECIAL MOVIE SCREENINGS, ENGAGING FAN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCES,

AND A HIGHLY ANTICIPATED PANEL EVENT:

AN INSIDE LOOK AT SHOUT! FACTORY, SHOUT! KIDS AND SCREAM FACTORY

Over the years, Shout! Factory has become a mainstay of Comic-Con International, and its pedigree of unique home entertainment products, panel events and convention exclusives elicits a deafening chorus of oohs and ahs from Comic-Con attendees. As a leading multi-platform entertainment company, Shout! Factory continues to expand its reach to a multitude of pop culture fans spanning Shout! Factory, Shout! Kids and Scream Factory™. This year, Shout! Factory returns to Comic-Con International 2014 with a dynamic lineup, featuring a revealing panel event, a showcase of new home entertainment products, Comic-Con exclusive items and engaging booth activities. Fans and convention attendees are invited to join in on the excitement at the Shout! Factory booth (#4248) on the main convention floor.

If your idea of fun is binge-watching pop culture entertainment and geeking-out over enduring cult TV hits, retro-horror/sci-fi classics, outlandish comedies and fantastical CG-animated movie adventures, you will not want to miss this year’s panel event: An Inside Look at Shout! Factory, Shout! Kids and Scream Factory on Friday, July 25, 2014 at 7pm (Room 23ABC). Join Brian Ward (DVD Producer), Melissa Boag (VP, Kids & Family) and Jeff Nelson (Sr. Marketing Director) as they make special announcements and unveil exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming Blu-ray/DVD collector’s editions and new movies coming to theaters this fall. This is a fan-driven insider’s event filled with lively discussion and more than a few surprises. This panel discussion and Q&A will be moderated by entertainment writer & critic Kyle Anderson (NERDIST.com).

Shout! Factory makes its mark at Comic-Con this year with the MY LITTLE PONY: EQUESTRIA GIRLS – RAINBOW ROCKS photo booth, numerous Comic-Con exclusives, exciting booth activities and special advance screenings of two highly anticipated CG-animated movies – Slugterra: Return of the Elementals from Nerd Corps Entertainment and THUNDER AND THE HOUSE OF MAGIC from renowned 3D filmmakers Ben Stassen and Jeremie Degruson before they hit movie theaters across the country.

Shout! Factory Booth (#4248) and the studio’s Shout! Factory Store will once again be a must-visit destination on the convention center floor. Poised to ignite fans and Comic-Con attendees of all ages, the Shout! Factory booth will showcase the latest offerings from fan-driven product lines, fan interactive activities, premium giveaways and much more! The Shout! Factory Store, located in Shout’s booth, is back at Comic-Con this year with a pedigree of exclusives and upcoming home entertainment offerings.

SCHEDULE OF SHOUT! FACTORY EVENTS AT COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL 2014

PANEL, FILM SCREENINGS, IN-BOOTH ACTIVITIES, VIP APPEARANCES AND MORE!

Wednesday, July 23, 2014

Preview Night

Thursday, July 24, 2014

10:30 AM

Power Rangers appearance at Shout! Factory booth #4248

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Slugterra’s Burpy The Slug appearance at Shout! Factory booth.

Friday, July 25, 2014

10:30 AM

Power Rangers appearance at Shout! Factory booth #4248

11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

MY LITTLE PONY: EQUESTRIA GIRLS – RAINBOW ROCKS Photo Op at

Shout! Factory booth #4248

3PM

SIGNING EVENT! Jason David Frank from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Slugterra’s Burpy The Slug appearance at Shout! Factory booth. Get your picture taken with Burpy the Slug

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM

An Inside Look at Shout! Factory, Shout! Kids and Scream Factory Panel Event

Location: Room 23ABC, Convention Center

Saturday, July 26, 2014

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

MY LITTLE PONY: EQUESTRIA GIRLS – RAINBOW ROCKS Photo Op at Shout! Factory booth

11:50 AM

Special Film Screening of SLUGTERRA: RETURN OF THE ELEMENTALS

Location: Marriott Marina Ballroom D

1:30 PM

Special Film Screening of THUNDER AND THE HOUSE OF MAGIC

Location: Marriott Marina Ballroom D

3:00 PM

Power Rangers appearance at Shout! Factory booth #4248

Sunday, July 27, 2014

Get a free exclusive Fire Elemental figurine!





9:30 AM

Power Rangers appearance at Shout! Factory booth #4248

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM

MY LITTLE PONY: EQUESTRIA GIRLS – RAINBOW ROCKS Photo Op

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Slugterra’s Burpy The Slug appearance

SHOUT! FACTORY BOOTH (#4248) HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

MY LITTLE PONY: EQUESTRIA GIRLS – RAINBOW ROCKS PHOTO BOOTH

In celebration of the new animated movie MY LITTLE PONY: EQUESTRIA GIRLS – RAINBOW ROCKS, Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Hasbro Studios, will feature an interactive photo kiosk at the Shout! Factory booth. Join the fun and savor the moment with props and fun. You’ll get a printed photo and can pick-up a digital copy online to easily share with your friends.

COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVES!

Come by to get your MY LITTLE PONY:FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC poster and receive a free, exclusive MY LITTLE PONY: EQUESTRIA GIRLS – RAINBOW ROCKS poster tube (while they last)!

Limited-Edition SCREAM FACTORY™ Blood Red T-Shirt

Stop by Shout! Factory booth for your FREE 2014 Button Pack and other SCREAM FACTORY goodies including collectible keychains, screen wipes and more!





Come by to get your Free TRANSFORMERS RESCUE BOTS poster.

SPECIAL FILM SCREENINGS PRESENTED BY SHOUT! KIDS AT COMIC-CON

Slugterra: Return of the Elementals ( Saturday, July 26 at 11:50 AM, Marriott Marina Ballroom D)

Shout! Factory, Screenvision and Nerd Corps Entertainment have teamed up to bring a new feature-length original movie Slugterra: Return of the Elementals to cinemas across the U.S. beginning August 2, 2014. In Slugterra: Return of the Elementals, Junjie, a new member of the Shane Gang is a master of the mysterious slug slinging art of Slug Fu! But even with the power of five slingers, the Shane Gang are in over their heads as they attempt to protect the five legendary Elemental Slugs, ancient slugs of great power and the forebarers of all slugs in Slugterra. When an evil alliance starts hunting down the Elementals, Eli and his friends — old and new — take off in pursuit of the greatest threat their world has ever faced! (2014, Rated TV-Y7-FV)

THUNDER AND THE HOUSE OF MAGIC (Saturday, July 26 at 1:30 PM, Marriott Marina Ballroom D)

Directed by renowned 3D filmmakers Ben Stassen (Fly Me To The Moon, Sammy’s Adventures: Escape From Paradise) and Jeremie Degruson (A Turtles Tale: Sammy’s Adventure), with original music by Ramin Djawadi (Pacific Rim, Game Of Thrones), THUNDER AND THE HOUSE OF MAGIC is a whimsical animated family adventure, bringing to life a unique story with a great sense of humor, positive values and universal appeal. Brimming with spectacular CG animation and endearing characters, this internationally acclaimed motion picture delivers a fun and highly entertaining movie experience for kids and the entire family.

THUNDER AND THE HOUSE OF MAGIC tells the story of Thunder, an abandoned young cat seeking shelter from a storm stumbles into a mysterious mansion owned by Lawrence, a retired magician. With all of Lawrence’s animal friends, including Jack the Rabbit and Maggie the Mouse, and a dazzling array of automatons and gizmos, you’d think this fantastically strange house wouldn’t have any vacancies. But as far as Lawrence is concerned, there’s always room for one more! Just as Thunder begins to feel at home, trouble strikes when Lawrence ends up in the hospital and the magician’s naughty nephew tries to trick him into selling the house. But Thunder and his newfound friends have a few tricks up their sleeves as they put aside their differences to defend their home with a delightfully spooky strategy.

(2013, Not Rated: For All Audiences)

SHOUT! FACTORY, SHOUT! KIDS and SCREAM FACTORY HOME ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC : THE KEYS OF FRIENDSHIP

Ponies make the best friends! With that in mind, My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic: The Keys Of Friendship is coming to DVD on July 29 in the U.S. and Canada from Shout! Kids in collaboration with Hasbro Studios. The five episodes include “Rarity Takes Manhattan,” “Pinkie Apple Pie,” “It Ain’t Easy Being Breezies,” “Twilight’s Kingdom, Part 1,” and “Twilight’s Kingdom, Part 2.” A fun sing-along is included as a bonus feature. Since her arrival in Ponyville, Twilight Sparkle has learned the true meaning and value of friendship. With her very best friends — Rainbow Dash, Rarity, Pinkie Pie, Applejack, Fluttershy and, of course, Spike — Twilight goes on the greatest of adventures and comes back with even more lessons learned. All of this has earned Twilight her wings and the crown of a Princess and now you can learn what Princess Twilight Sparkle has learned and take with you The Keys Of Friendship.

TRANSFORMERS ANIMATED: THE COMPLETE SERIES

The long-awaited third season of TRANSFORMERS ANIMATED is finally available on DVD! Fans of the popular TRANSFORMERS classicanimated adventures can relive the excitement and action of OPTIMUS PRIME and his team of AUTOBOTS through the complete TRANSFORMERS ANIMATED series, including the never-before-released Season Three DVD, in one exciting home entertainment collection. From 2007-2009, TRANSFORMERS fans and kids were introduced to this high-octane action adventure series, which chronicles the brave AUTOBOTS as they seek to protect the ALLSPARK, their new adopted home Earth and their human friends from the Earth-bound super villains.

TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON: THE COMPLETE SERIES

This summer, relive some of the most astonishing classic action battles of ROBOTS IN DISGUISE and complete your home entertainment collection of the rare UNICRON Trilogy with TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON: THE COMPLETE SERIES, featuring all the action-packed episodes collected in one deluxe 7-DVD box set. In 2005, TRANSFORMERS fans were introduced to the animated series TRANSFORMERS CYBERTRON, the third installment of the rare UNICRON Trilogy – consisting of ARMADA, ENERGON and CYBERTRON. Unicron has been defeated, but his destruction has created a black hole, which is threatening the Autobots’ home world of Cybertron. It’s up to Optimus Prime, his team of heroic Autobots and their new human friends — Coby, Lori and Bud — to secure the four mystical Cyber Planet Keys, in order to destroy the black hole. Unfortunately Megatron and the Decepticons are always lurking. And if the Cyber Planet Keys fall into their hands, it could mean the end of life as we know it. The race is on!

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: VOLUME 30

This summer, escape from your daily grind with an idyllic getaway aboard the Satellite of Love with the release of Mystery Science Theater 3000: Volume 30 on July 29th, 2014. Featuring four episodes previously unavailable on DVD – The Black Scorpion, Outlaw (of Gor) aka Gor II, The Projected Man, and It Lives By Night, the latest volume is loaded with bonus features including new featurettes Stinger Of Death: Making The Black Scorpion; Shock To The System: Creating The Projected Man; Writer Of Gor: The Novels of John Norman; Director Of Gor: On Set With John “Bud” Cardos; Producer Of Gor: Adventures With Harry Alan Towers, theatrical trailers, four exclusive mini-posters by artist Steve Vance and more!

HERZOG: THE COLLECTION Blu-ray™

A visionary creator unlike any other, with a passion for unveiling truths about nature and existence by blurring the line between reality and fiction, Werner Herzog is undoubtedly one of cinema’s most controversial and enigmatic figures. Shout! Factory will release Herzog: The Collection on July 29th, 2014 . Limited to 5,000 copies, the 13-disc box set features 16 acclaimed films and documentaries, 15 of which are making their Blu-ray debuts. Herzog: The Collection also features a 40-page book that includes photos, an essay by award-winning author Stephen J. Smith, and in-depth film synopses by Herzog scholars Brad Prager and Chris Wahl. Bonus features include English and German audio commentaries, the documentaries Herzog In Africa and Portrait: Werner Herzog, interviews and original theatrical trailers

GINGER SNAPS Blu-ray™ (gift-with-purchase items: limited-edition poster + SCREAM FACTORY coasters)

Fifteen-year-old Brigitte Fitzgerald (Emily Perkins, Insomnia, Juno) and her nearly-16-year-old sister Ginger (Katharine Isabelle, Freddy Vs. Jason, See No Evil 2) are both best friends and outcasts. Obsessed with dying and bound by a childhood pact to stay together forever, they loathe their mind-numbing existence in the suburbs of Bailey Downs. One night, the two girls are heading through the woods when Ginger is savagely attacked by a wild creature. Ginger’s horrible wounds miraculously heal over, but something is not quite right about her. Ginger is irritable and in denial. But to Brigitte, it is obvious that a terrifying force has taken hold of her sister. Bonus features include newinterviews with director John Fawcett, writer Karen Walton, actors Emily Perkins and Jesse Moss, producer Steve Hoban, make-up effects artist Paul Jones, composer Mike Shields and editor Brett Sullivan, a new “Women in Horror” panel discussing Ginger Snaps, an audio commentary with director John Fawcett, an audio commentary with writer Karen Walton, deleted scenes with optional commentary by John Fawcett and Karen Walton, The Making Of Ginger Snaps – vintage featurette, Creation Of the Beast – vintage featurette, Being John Fawcett – vintage featurette, cast auditions and rehearsals, theatrical trailers, TV spots, production design and an artwork photo gallery.

PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE Blu-ray™ (gift-with-purchase items include limited-edition poster + SCREAM FACTORY coasters)

The music made him do it! Phantom Of The Paradise, thedarkly satirical cult favorite from acclaimed writer and director Brian De Palma (Carrie, Dressed To Kill) makes its American Blu-ray debut . The Faustian tale of Swan (Paul Williams, who also wrote the acclaimed score) an evil record tycoon who is tormented by the disfigured composer Winslow Leach (William Finley, Sisters) he once wronged, this Academy Award-nominated horror musical classic is packed to the rafters with bonus features, including new interviews with Brian De Palma, Paul Willaims and Tom Burman; new audio commentary with producer Jack Fisk, a new audio commentary with Jessica Harper, Gerrit Graham and the Juicy Fruits (Archie Hahn, Jeffrey Comanor and Harold Oblong aka Peter Eibling); as well as a DVD of additional bonus content, including a new interview with producer Edward R. Pressman, a new featurette, the neon poster art, and much, much more!

MOTEL HELL Blu-ray™ (gift-with-purchase items include limited-edition poster+ SCREAM FACTORY coasters)

People come from far and wide to sample Farmer Vincent’s distinctively flavored dried, smoked sausages, but one might well ask why there are so few people staying at the nearby kitschy Motel Hello. Also, have you ever wondered about the secret ingredients that make his meats taste so darn good? The ‘80s cult classic, horror-comedy film MOTEL HELL, directed by Kevin Connor (At The Earth’s Core, The House Where Evil Dwells) takes a frighteningly funny look into the different kinds of critters that make up Farmer Vincent’s fritters with plenty of surprises. Packed with insightful bonus content and all-new interviews, this definitive collector’s edition also contains a collectible cover featuring newly rendered retro-style artwork and a reversible cover wrap with original theatrical key art.

WITHOUT WARNING Blu-ray™ (gift-with-purchase item: SCREAM FACTORY coasters)

The hunting season has begun. Earth is the new hunting ground for an alien life form that preys on human fear and feeds on human flesh. Beyond any known terror, mankind is about to become the next endangered species in the 1980 sci-fi horror cult classic WITHOUT WARNING, also known as IT CAME WITHOUT WARNING, from celebrated exploitation filmmaker Greydon Clark (Joysticks, Satan’s Cheerleaders). A non-stop ride into extra-terror-strial mayhem, this highly sought-after sci-fi creature thriller stars Oscar® winners Jack Palance (Batman) and Martin Landau (Ed Wood), Tarah Nutter (Bitter Harvest), Christopher S. Nelson (Roller Boogie), Cameron Mitchell (Blood and Black Lace), Neville Brand (Eaten Alive), Sue Ane Langdon (UHF), Ralph Meeker (Kiss Me Deadly), Larry Storch (F Troop) and featuring David Caruso (CSI: Miami) in an early role and Kevin Peter Hall (Predator) as the alien. Arriving for the first time on Blu-ray™ and DVD, WITHOUT WARNING Blu-ray+DVD combo pack contains insightful bonus content, as well as a collectible cover featuring newly rendered retro-style artwork and a reversible cover wrap with original theatrical key art.

