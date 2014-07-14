Hey, some people like going to Comic Con for the comics…

Nah, who am I kidding? Here’s the full Film Schedule for San Diego Comic Con 2014. This year has everything from Paramount, to DreamWorks, to 20th Century Fox, to Marvel, and others! As with all scheduling, some panels may change before the event, so keep up with us at Nuke the Fridge for up-to-the-minute details!

Wednesday, July 23



10 PM, Gaslamp Theater

Screening of Warner Bros. Into the Storm

Thursday, July 24



11:30 AM – 1 PM, Hall H

DreamWorks Animations

Penguins of Madagascar: Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich, Tom McGrath, directors Simon J. Smith and Eric Darnell

Home: director Tim Johnson

12:30-1:30 PM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

Sony Pictures

Goosebumps: Jack Black, director Rob Letterman

Pixels: director Chris Columbus



1:30-2:30 PM, Hall H

Weinstein Co.: Walden Media

The Giver: Jeff Bridges, Brenton Thwaites, Odeya Rush, director Phillip Noyce, and bestselling author Lois Lowry.

3-4 PM, Hall H

Paramount Pictures

Attendees TBD

6-7PM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

Goonies Never Say Die

A reunion with the cast of the cult Richard Donner ’80s film.

Friday, July 25



3-4 PM, Hall H

Radius-TWC

Horns: Daniel Radcliffe, Juno Temple, director Alexandre Aja and author Joe Hill

Everly: Salma Hayek



4:20-6:20 PM, Hall H

20th Century Fox

The Maze Runner: Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Will Poulter, Writer James Dashner and director Wes Ball.

Book of Life: Channing Tatum, Ron Perlman, Christina Applegate, Writer/Director Jorge Gutierrez and Producer Guillermo del Toro

Hitman: Agent 47 : Zachary Quinto and Hannah Ware

Let’s Be Cops:Damon Wayans Jr, Rob Riggle and Keegan Michael-Key

Kingsman: The Secret Service:Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, Taron Egerton, Sophie Cookson, Sofia Boutella and Co-Creators Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons.

6:30-7:30 PM, Room 5AB

X-Men: Days of Future Past: producer/screenwriter Simon Kinberg takes you behind the scenes the $725 million-plus global hit.

Saturday, July 26

10am-12 Noon, Hall H

Warner Bros.

All attendees TBD

Jupiter Ascending

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Hobbit: Battle of Five Armies

12:25-1:10 PM, Hall H

Legendary Pictures

All attendees TBD

1:30-2:30 PM

Focus Features

The Box Trolls: Ben Kingsley, Isaac Hempstead Wright, and Elle Fanning; producer and lead animator, LAIKA president and CEO Travis Knight; and directors Anthony Stacchi and Graham Annable.



2:50-3:50PM, Hall H

Frank Miller’s Sin City 2: A Dame To Kill For: Directors Robert Rodriguez, Frank Miller and TBA cast.



5:30-6:30 PM, Hall

Marvel Cinematic Universe: Kevin Feige and special guests take the fans through the ever-expanding universe.

7-8 PM, Room 25ABC

Fight Club: From Page to Screen and Beyond: director David Fincher, Chuck Palahniuk, Doubleday editor Gerald Howard.