Versatile film, stage and television actor William Sadler has been recruited to play Simon Stagg in the CW Network’s upcoming series “The Flash.” Sadler took to his Twitter account to make the announcement. He will appear in the second episode of the season as the corrupt father of Sapphire Stagg, who is the girlfriend of super hero Metamorpho. This is what Sadler posted.



The Flash ‏@CWTVFlashJul 12

William Sadler @Wm_Sadler will be playing ‘Simon Stagg’ in the second episode of #TheFlash! pic.twitter.com/mb6GhmlGZg

William Sadler ‏@Wm_Sadler Jul 11

Candice & Grant between takes on #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/tiFTFn1gni

William Sadler ‏@Wm_Sadler Jul 11

Even the script binders are cool on #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/bJaqOosCEg

William Sadler ‏@Wm_Sadler Jul 11

The Flash set dec. pic.twitter.com/EyYMgxqeeQ

Simon Stagg is the unscrupulous owner and CEO of Stagg Enterprises and the father of Sapphire Stagg. Adventurer Rex Mason wanted to win the hand of Sapphire Stagg. So, Simon sent Rex to Egypt to retrieve a meteor referred as the “Orb of Ra.” Unbeknownst to Rex, Simon had his brutish Neanderthal bodyguard Java attack him and leave him for dead. Unfortunately, Rex was near the Orb and was exposed to it leading to his transformation into the element man, Metamorpho.

Here is a brief synopsis of the show.

Scientist Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) suffers a freak accident that turns him into a superhero with the power of incredible speed.

“The Flash” is set to debut on Tuesday, October 7th on the CW Network. The series stars Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Jesse L. Martin, Rick Cosnett, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, John Wesley Shipp, Stephen Amell, Yoshie Bancroft, Fulvio Cecere, Marc Gaudet, Michelle Harrision, Matthew Robert Kelly, Jennifer Kitchen, Nelson Leis, Rowan Longworth, Demetrice Nguyen, Chad Rook, Troy Rudolph, Patrick Sabongui, Al Sapienza, Eli Shapera, Logan Williams and Brendon Zub. Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Andrew Kreisberg are executive producers along with Jon Wallace who is an associate producer. Greg Berlanti, Gardner Fox, Geoff Johns and Andrew Kreisberg are writing the episodes, while David Nutter (“Arrow”) and Jesse Warn (Spartacus: Gods of the Arena”) direct.

