DC has been working on different variant covers as of late. We all know what happened with the lenticular (3D) covers and how much of a disaster those were. Although they looked really cool, DC ran into problems when it came to printing the covers, as well as not being able to deliver the amount of copies each comic shop ordered. Though the lenticular covers are due to be back later this year. The last DC variants that came out were the “DC Bombshells” variants, which were great looking and easy to get. Now DC is taking an idea that came from social media that some people love and some love to hate, the “selfies.” DC is coming out with “selfie” variants next month and sites like Newsarama and CBR got some exclusive looks at the covers and here are some of them:

