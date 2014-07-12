Marvel comic-book legend Stan Lee is banging the crossover drum again. The one time Marvel creator is expressing his desire to appear via a cameo in the upcoming “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.” In 2011, Lee wanted a cameo role in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight Rises,” which was released in 2012, but nothing came of it. Now, Lee is back on the DC bandwagon to get his mug in front of the camera.

While attending the London Film and Comic-Con, the 91-year-old Lee discussed the success and expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in films. He mentioned to fans that if he were to appear in “Batman v. Superman,” it would only help the film at the box office.

“DC could probably make a lot more money with Superman and Batman if they announced that I’d have a cameo in it! People wouldn’t believe it,” he explained, “they’d have to go to the theatre to see it!”

Like the first time around, Warner Bros. and DC are highly unlikely to allow him to appear in their “Man of Steel” sequel. Last year, while Lee appeared at Nashville’s Comic-Con, he declared:

“I’ll show you why DC isn’t so smart. If I were the head of DC, I would contact me and say, ‘How about doing a cameo in the next Superman movie?’ Can you imagine? Nobody would believe it. Everybody would go see it.”

Even though things may not look too rosy for Lee and DC, he still has a cameo in Joss Whedon’s upcoming “Avengers: Age of Ultron” movie. Lee hinted at having a scene with both Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth.) This is what he had to say.

“The movies have been great. We have been so lucky. We’ve got the best directors, the best special effects people and wonderful actors. People that had not been big stars before like the fellow who plays Thor (Chris Hemsworth) – he’s wonderful! I was with him yesterday – I did my cameo of course [for Avengers: Age of Ultron]. And (Chris Evans) who plays Captain America… He’s excellent.”

Lee did have a cameo in Whedon’s 2012 “The Avengers” feature, but the scene Stan filmed with Captain America at an outdoor café was cut from the final print. Maybe Lee is trying to make up for some lost ground.

What are your thoughts about Stan Lee wanting to have a cameo in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice?”

Sources: yahoo.movies, collider