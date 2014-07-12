Michael Bay had several choices when it came to the design of both Lockdown and Grimlock for Transformers: Age of Extinction. We know how they ended up looking in the movie but here’s a chance to see a few of the unused designs for the characters. Conceptual artist, Ken Christiansen, has posted on his website early designs for Lockdown’s robot and car modes as well as Grimlock’s dinosaur and robot modes.

Check them out below!

Images Removed At The Request Of The Studio

Source: tfw2005