Exclusive DC covers revealed! These are the special edition TV Guides they Warner Bros. will be giving away for FREE at their booth #4545 on the convention floor.

Here’s the official press release:

BURBANK, Calif. (July 11, 2014) — Super friends Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) and TV Guide Magazine have joined forces for the fifth year in a row, teaming up on a special Warner Bros.–themed Comic-Con special edition of the magazine, taking fans behind the scenes of their favorite series and offering up four sets of collectible “flip” covers featuring Arrow star Stephen Amell; The Flash star Grant Gustin; The Following stars Kevin Bacon and James Purefoy; Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles; The Vampire Diaries stars Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder; Constantine star Matt Ryan; a celebration of the 75th anniversary of Batman; and Gotham.



• Get it at the Warner Bros. Booth at Comic-Con: Warner Bros. will distribute the TV Guide Magazine special issue to fans for free at the Warner Bros. booth — #4545 on the convention floor — throughout Comic-Con, beginning on Preview Night, Wednesday, July 23, and continuing through Sunday, July 27.

• Newsstand and Digital Platforms: For those unable to attend Comic-Con in person, all four sets of collectible flip covers will be on sale from July 22 at newsstands nationwide. The special issue will also be available on major digital platforms, including Nook, Kindle Fire, Zinio and Google.



Fans combing through the 88-page special issue will find features and photos dedicated to the following programs:



• Returning Comic-Con favorites The 100, Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, The Following, The Originals, Person of Interest, Supernatural, The Vampire Diaries and Childrens Hospital

• Previews of WBTV’s highly anticipated new origin series Gotham, from Bruno Heller (The Mentalist), starring Ben McKenzie (Southland), Donal Logue (Vikings) and Jada Pinkett Smith (The Matrix films); The Flash, from Arrow executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg, and director David Nutter; Constantine, from executive producers Daniel Cerone (Dexter) and David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight films); and iZOMBIE from executive producers Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright.

• A colorfully out-of-the-lines look at Warner Bros. Animation’s hit series Teen Titans Go! and The Tom and Jerry Show, as well as a sneak peek at upcoming DC Nation shorts as well as new series Mike Tyson Mysteries, Be Cool Scooby-Doo! and Wabbit – A Looney Tunes Production



And that’s not all, folks. There’s more, including:



• An exclusive DC Entertainment comic, “60 Seconds in the Life of Barry Allen” (aka The Flash), written by The Flash writers Geoff Johns, Andrew Kreisberg and Greg Berlanti

• A sneak peek inside the upcoming DC Universe Original Animated Movie Batman: Assault on Arkham from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment

• A look at 75 years of Bat-Mania in honor of the Caped Crusader’s 75th anniversary, in addition to a DC Comics preview of Dick Grayson’s (aka Robin) new spy series, Grayson

• Behind-the-scenes photos from the TV Guide Magazine yacht and photo booth at Comic-Con 2013

• All the scoop on the stories behind Oliver Queen’s scars on Arrow; a one-on-one interview with The Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar; the lethal stats on Joe Carroll’s killer minions from The Following; and more

• Burning questions answered about fans’ favorite shows, including The 100, Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, The Following, The Originals, Person of Interest, Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries

• And so much more…!

