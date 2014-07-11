It is safe to say that technology is advancing way too fast and not all of us are able to catch up or even begin to understand what everything is and much less how it all works. Starting with the famous Cloud. Do you know what it is? Does anyone know? What does it do? How do you use it? And most importantly, if you upload something, can you get it down? As the protagonists of the highly anticipated Columbia Pictures comedy SEX TAPE, Jay (Jason Segel) and Annie (Cameron Diaz) find out, you really can’t. But don’t feel bad if you don’t understand all of the complexities of today’s technology, after watching this you might understand it better (or not) but at least you’ll laugh.

SEX TAPE is a film about a married couple who after years of being together have lost their spark. But they find a way to get it back – they decide to make a sex tape. What is the harm if they delete it as soon as they are done, right? But, the video gets accidentally uploaded to the Cloud and everyone in their immediate circle, and the mailman, now have a copy it. Their journey to get the video back is a wild one. Directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Kate Angelo, this film is the comedy you have been waiting for.

Jay (Jason Segel) and Annie (Cameron Diaz) are a married couple still very much in love, but ten years and two kids have cooled the passion. To get it back, they decide – why not? – to make a video of themselves trying out every position in THE JOY OF SEX in one marathon three-hour session. It seems like a great idea, until they discover that their most private video has gone public. In a panic, they begin a wild night of adventure – tracking down leads, roping in friends, duping Annie’s boss – all to reclaim their video, their reputation, their sanity, and, most importantly, their marriage.

Cuando Jay (Jason Segel) y Annie (Cameron Díaz) comenzaron a salir, su conexión romántica era intensa, pero diez años y dos niños después, la llama de su amor necesita una chispa. Para estimular un poquito las cosas, deciden – ¿por qué no? – hacer ellos mismos un video en el que prueban todas las posiciones de The Joy of Sex en una maratónica sesión de tres horas. Parece una gran idea, hasta que descubren que su video más privado ya no es más privado. Con sus reputaciones en juego, saben que hace falta sólo un click para que los expongan al mundo… pero mientras que la carrera para recuperar su video los lleva a una noche que nunca olvidarán, descubrirán que su video expondrá muchas más cosas de lo que habían previsto.