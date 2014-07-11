Today, during the Television Critic’s Associatin (TCA) press tour, AMC released two new photos from the set of the “Breaking Bad” prequel series “Better Call Saul.” The photos feature series stars Bob Odenkirk (Saul) and Michael McKean (Chuck.) The network also confirmed the cast members for the series, which is currently in production in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Joining Odenkirk are Jonathan Banks (“Breaking Bad,” “Wiseguy”) as “fixer,” Mike Erhmantraut, McKean (“Laverne & Shirley,” “This is Spinal Tap”) as Chuck, Rhea Seehorn (“Franklin & Bash,” “House of Lies”) as Kim, Patrick Fabian (“Big Love,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) as Hamlin and Michael Mando (“Orphan Black,” “The Killing”) as Nacho. The characters will represent both legitimate and illegitimate sides of the law.

For readers who may not know, “Better Call Saul” is a prequel to the multiple award winning cable television series “Breaking Bad.” The series is set six before Saul Goodman meets the infamous Walter White (Bryan Cranston.) As the new series begins, we find small-time lawyer Jimmy McGill hustling to make ends meet and searching for his destiny. The series will track Jimmy’s transformation into Saul Goodman, the man who puts “criminal” in “criminal lawyer.” Much like “Breaking Bad,” the series will have a dramatic tone, woven through with dark humor.

The first season of the series will have ten episodes, while the second season is slated to have 13 episodes. “Breaking Bad” series creator and showrunner Vince Gilligan will direct the first episode as well as executive produce with Peter Gould (“Meeting Daddy,” “Breaking Bad,”) Mark Johnson (“Diner,” “Rain Man,” “Breaking Bad”) and Melissa Bernstein (“Rectify,” “Breaking Bad,” “Halt and Catch Fire,”) while Sony Pictures’ Thomas Schnauz and Stewart A. Lyons will co-executive produce.

