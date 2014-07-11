568 SHARES Share Tweet

Meet the Cast & Creators of Black Dynamite Tuesday, July 15th at Amoeba Music in Hollywood!

In anticipation of Adult Swim’s Black Dynamite: Season One debuting on Blu-ray and DVD July 15th, there will be a signing event at Amoeba Music in Hollywood with filmmakers and voice talent from the top-rated Adult Swim TV series and 2009 live–action film!

Meet Michael Jai White, voice of ‘Black Dynamite’, Creator, Producer, Writer (“Arrow”), Carl Jones, Creator, Executive Producer, Writer, Director (“The Boondocks”), Tommy Davidson, voice of ‘Cream Corn’ ( “In Living Color”) and Byron Minns, voice of ‘Bullhorn’, Creator, Writer. All happening this Tuesday July 15th at 6pm inside Amoeba in Hollywood.

WHERE:

Amoeba Music

Address: 6400 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Phone: (323) 245-6400

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 15th

DVD Signing: 6:00pm – 7:30pm PST

Black Dynamite Season Two Premieres October 2014 on Adult Swim Black Dynamite, the 30-minute animated series, is back for a second season on Adult Swim. Based on 2009’s critically acclaimed feature film, the Black Dynamite animated series further chronicles the exploits of the central character, Black Dynamite, and his crew. Under the direction of Executive Producer Carl Jones (The Boondocks), the series features the voice talents of Michael Jai White, Tommy Davidson, Kym Whitley and Byron Minns, all of whom starred in the feature film.

Black Dynamite Makes Its Explosive Blu-Ray™ and DVD Debut In All-New Adult Swim Release Black Dynamite Season One Available July 15, Series' Inaugural Blu-ray and DVD Release Includes 10 First Season Episodes Plus Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Original Pilot and Video Commentaries This July, bust out your best polyester pants suit because Black Dynamite and his crew are about to explode onto the scene in all-new Blu-ray and DVD release, Black Dynamite Season One. The inaugural home entertainment release from the top-rated Adult Swim series will be available to own on July 15, 2014. Featuring all ten 30-minute episodes from the series' first season, the Blu-ray and DVD release also contains a host of bonus content including the original pilot, a behind-the-scenes featurette and video commentaries with series creator Carl Jones (The Boondocks) and cast members.

The series’ titular character Black Dynamite (Michael Jai White) is a 1970s renaissance man with a kung-fu grip. He is a lover and a fighter who is not afraid to leap before he looks. His sidekick extraordinaire is Bullhorn, the brains and cunning that complements Black Dynamite’s hard-hittin’, bone-crushin’ style. Providing comic relief on the mean streets is Cream Corn (Tommy Davidson) and classing up the place is the gorgeous Honey Bee (Kym Whitley).

Based on 2009’s critically-acclaimed feature film, the Black Dynamite animated series further chronicles the exploits of the central character and his crew. Under the direction of Carl Jones, the series features the voice talent of Michael Jai White (For Better or Worse, The Dark Knight, Why Did I Get Married?), Tommy Davidson (In Living Color, Bamboozled), Kym Whitley (The Cleveland Show, Brian McKnight Show), and Byron Minns (Mongo Wrestling Alliance), all of whom starred in the feature film. The animated series is produced by Ars Nova, with Jon Steingart, Carl Jones, and Jillian Apfelbaum as executive producers. Brian Ash is co-executive producer. Scott Sanders, Michael Jai White and Byron Minns are producers. Monica Jones is associate producer. Lesean Thomas is creative producer/supervising director. Original music is provided by Adrian Younge. Black Dynamite is being animated by Titmouse, Inc.

The series' first season, which aired on Adult Swim during the summer of 2012, was the top-rated show in its timeslot for both adults and men 18-34, with more than five million adults and three million men tuning in to get a piece of Black Dynamite, according to Nielsen Media Research. The second season of the series will debut this summer on Adult Swim.