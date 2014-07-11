Where is Marvel going to be at this year’s Comic Con?

Where is Marvel going to be at this year’s Comic Con?

With San Diego Comic Con 2014 coming up quickly, many of us are wondering what to do when we get there.

For us Marvel fans, we know exactly where to go: Hall H, Saturday, July 26 5:30-6:30pm

Unfortunately, Marvel is keeping their mouths shut as far as any more information. Still, we know that this will be where we will probably get the last trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Age of Ultron information, and of course they’ll have to clear the air with Ant Man, Doctor Strange, and that Fantastic Four reboot.





Keep your eyes here on Nuke The Fridge, we will be giving you up to date information as it comes!