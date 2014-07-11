WWE Studios and Lionsgate will host a panel to highlight and share secrets from the set of their soon to be released collaborations “Leprechaun: Origins” and “See No Evil 2.” The panel will feature “See No Evil 2” directors Jen and Sylvia Soska, the twisted twins of “American Mary” fame, who will be joined by their on-screen psychopath WWE Superstar Glenn “Kane” Jacobs and “scream queen” Danielle Harris (“Halloween 4,” “Halloween 5.”) Also in attendance will be the director of ”Leprechaun: Origins,” VFX guru Zach Lipovsky (“Tasmanian Devils”); and the star of the cult classic reboot, WWE Superstar Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl. The panel will include “See No Evil 2” and “Leprechaun: Origins” producer and WWE Studios president Michael Luisi, who will unveil the hotly anticipated and re-imagined looks of the new Leprechaun and Jacob Goodnight to fans. The panel will be moderated by pop culture expert and television personality Carrie Keagan (formerly of VH1 Big Morning Buzz Live with Carrie Keagan and G4’s “Attack of the Show!”), and will take place in room #7AB at 7pm on Thursday, July 24th.

Fans will also have the opportunity to meet the film talent at an autograph signing to be held on the convention floor just prior to the panel, from 5:30-6:30pm at the Lionsgate booth (#4045). Cast and crew will be signing a convention exclusive 2-sided poster featuring art from both films.

WHEN

SIGNING: Thursday, July 24, 2014 from 5:30pm-6:30pm

PANEL: Thursday, July 24, 2014 from 7:00-8:00pm

WHERE

SIGNING: Booth 4045

PANEL: Room 7AB



LEPRECHAUN: ORIGINS

Lionsgate & WWE Studios

VOD & Digital HD | August 26, 2014

BLU RAY & DVD | September 30, 2014

DIRECTOR | Zach Lipovsky

CAST | Dylan “Hornswoggle” Postl, Brendan Fletcher, Teach Grant, Andrew Dunbar, Stephanie Bennett, Melissa Roxburgh

SYNOPSIS: Backpacking through the lush Irish countryside, two unsuspecting young couples discover a town’s chilling secret. Ben (Andrew Dunbar), Sophie (Stephanie Bennett), David (Brendan Fletcher) and Jeni (Melissa Roxburgh) quickly discover the idyllic land is not what it appears to be when the town’s residents offer the hikers an old cabin at the edge of the woods. Soon, the friends will find that one of Ireland’s most famous legends is a terrifying reality.

SEE NO EVIL 2

DATE | Fall

DIRECTORS | Jen & Sylvia Soska

CAST | Glenn “Kane” Jacobs, Danielle Harris, Kaj-Erik Eriksen, Katharine Isabelle, Lee Majdoub, Chelan Simmons, Greyston Holt, Michael Eklund

SYNOPSIS: Jacob Goodnight (WWE superstar “Kane”) fell to his apparent demise from high atop the Blackwell: Hotel in See No Evil, and this terrifying sequel picks up where the last one left off. With Jacob’s body lying on a cold sub-basement slab in the city morgue, Amy (Danielle Harris), a mortician, is surprised when a group of friends pay her a late-night visit for her birthday. But the surprise soon turns deadly when the psychopath everyone believed to be dead sets-out on a horrific killing spree, and Amy and her friends must do whatever it takes to survive.

Source: Lionsgate