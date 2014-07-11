Here’s your FIRST LOOK at DC’s collectible figures selling at SDCC 2014!

Here’s the FIRST LOOK at DC’s line of static figures, one of which will be a Con exclusive: The 9.25 inch Arkham City Harley Quinn model (That one will fetch a mere $124.95!

But enough with the pleasantries, here are the pics:

Here’s the Press Release!

DC Collectibles, the exclusive line of collector items from DC Entertainment, announced today a slate of new statues and action figures leading up to Comic-Con International: San Diego. Timed to the convention, DC Collectibles will unveil a new action figure line based on Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s upcoming videogame, Batman: Arkham Knight, all-new action figures based on Warner Bros. Television series’ Arrow (returns Wednesday, October 8th at 8/7c on The CW) and The Flash (premieres Tuesday, October 7th at 8/7c on The CW); and new action figures from Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures, among others. The new products will be highlighted during the DC Collectibles official panel on Thursday, July 24 from 10:00 – 11:00am PT in room 9.

Additionally, DC Collectibles will offer one “Con Exclusive” to be sold at Diamond retailer booths during the convention. This year, pick up a full color, limited edition Batman: Arkham City Harley Quinn statue available for $124.95, standing approximately 9.25” tall.

DC Collectibles products that will be unveiled at Comic-Con International: San Diego includes:

Batman: Arkham Knight action figures: Batman, Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, Arkham Knight

Batman: The Animated Series / The New Batman Adventures action figures (wave three) The Creeper, Killer Croc, Harley Quinn, Robin

The Flash action figure based on the Warner Bros. TV show on The CW

Arrow action figures: Arrow (version one), Arrow (version two), Canary, Deathstroke, Dark Archer based on the Warner Bros. TV show on The CW

Scribblenauts Unmasked figures (wave five and six)

Designer Series Greg Capullo action figure (wave three)

DC Comics Bombshells statues of Mera and Hawkgirl

Man of Steel statue, art from Gary Frank

Batman Black and White statues, art from Francis Manapul and Dave Johnson

Wonder Woman Art of War statues, art from Cliff Chiang and Tony Daniel



To view these new products and DC Collectibles entire line of toys and collector items visit DC Entertainment’s booth #1915. DC Collectibles products are available in comic book shops everywhere and online at www.shopdcentertainment.com.



