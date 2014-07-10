500 SHARES Share Tweet

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

6:00pm – Special Sneak Peek Pilot Screenings

Comic-Con International and Warner Bros. Television proudly continue their annual Preview Night tradition, with exclusive world premiere screenings of the pilot episodes of three of the most highly anticipated series of the 2014-15 television season — The Flash, Constantine, and iZombie — as well as a brand new episode of Teen Titans Go!

The Flash – From the Arrow creative team of executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg and director David Nutter, The Flash is a fast-paced superhero drama that follows the high-speed adventures of the Fastest Man Alive. Written by Berlanti, Kreisberg, and DC Entertainment’s chief creative officer Geoff Johns, the action drama follows Central City Police scientist Barry Allen, an everyday guy with the heart of a hero and the genuine desire to help others. Standing still emotionally since the day his mother was murdered (and his father unjustly jailed for the crime), Barry was taken in as a child by the investigating Detective West and raised in a cop’s home alongside West’s super-smart daughter (and Barry’s dream girl), Iris. But when an unexpected and devastating accident at the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator facility strikes Barry, he finds himself suddenly charged with the incredible power to move at super speeds. While Barry has always been a hero in his soul, his newfound powers have finally given him the ability to act like one. With a winning personality and a smile on his face, Barry Allen-aka The Flash-is finally moving forward in life…very, very fast! The series stars Grant Gustin (Arrow), Candice Patton (The Game), Rick Cosnett (The Vampire Diaries), Danielle Panabaker (Necessary Roughness ), Carolos Valdes (on Broadway: Once), along with Tom Cavanagh (Ed) and Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order). From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, The Flash premieres this fall Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

Constantine – John Constantine is a man waging war against the forces of darkness-from both within himself and the outside world. An irreverent, working-class con man and occult expert, he’s an experienced exorcist and demonologist with an extensive list of supernatural contacts, each with their own paranormal talents and abilities. Following the aftermath of a tragic incident, Constantine has voluntarily checked himself into an asylum and sworn off investigating matters of the supernatural, but when a cryptic message calls him out to reluctantly resume his old life, he finds himself saving the life of a young woman whom he’s never met but to whom he is connected to in a very important way. With dark forces gathering power in the world, Constantine allies himself with Manny, a rogue warrior angel, and Chas, his giant childhood protector-and the only friend who’s managed to stay alive. Based on characters published by DC Entertainment, Constantine reflects the lore of the fan-favorite comic, combining noirish storytelling with the evolving mythology of John Constantine, a morally challenged character who doesn’t come down on the side of either good or evil…but ultimately might be the only thing defending us against the dark forces from beyond. The series stars Matt Ryan (Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior), Harold Perrineau (Lost), and Charles Halford (True Detective) and is executive produced by Daniel Cerone (Dexter) and David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight trilogy). From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, Constantine will air Fridays at 10/9c on NBC this fall, premiering October 24.

iZombie – Olivia “Liv” Moore, a 25-year-old medical resident, is on the fast track to a perfect life…until she’s turned into a zombie. Now stuck somewhere between half-alive and undead, Liv loses all traces of her former drive and ambition. She transfers her medical residency to the city morgue in order to reluctantly access the only real form of sustenance left available to her-and the only thing that allows her to maintain her humanity-human brains. But there are side effects to Liv’s new diet: With each brain she consumes, Liv experiences “visions”-flashes of the corpse’s memories-including, in some cases, clues as to how they were killed. The series stars Rose McIver (Once Upon a Time), Malcolm Goodwin (Breakout Kings), Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley (One Tree Hill), David Anders (Heroes) and Nora Dunn (Entourage), and is executive produced by Veronica Mars veterans Rob Thomas, Diane Ruggiero-Wright, Danielle Stokdyk, and Dan Etheridge. From Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Spondoolie Productions and Warner Bros. Television and based on characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred, published by DC Entertainment’s Vertigo imprint, iZombie premieres midseason on The CW.

Teen Titans Go! – The Teen Titans are back at it again, in Teen Titans Go!, with all new comedic adventures both in and out of Titans Tower, and tonight you’ll get to see a brand new episode. Based on DC Comics characters and produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Teen Titans Go! airs Thursdays at 6/5c on Cartoon Network.

Wednesday July 23, 2014 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Ballroom 20

THURSDAY, JULY 24

24

Jack is back at Comic-Con, damn it! Kiefer Sutherland takes the stage to celebrate 24′s most iconic moments and highlights of Jack Bauer’s triumphant return in 24: Live Another Day. Catch the exclusive sneak peek at highly anticipated Blu-ray and DVD featurette, Worlds Collide, illustrating how the pulse-pounding storytelling was created for this thrilling new season. Screening and discussion moderated by executive producer Jon Cassar to be followed by Q&A.

Thursday July 24, 2014 10:00am – 11:00am

Ballroom 20

The Witcher

A franchise spanning literature, comics, film & television, board games, and widely popular video games, The Witcher has touched millions with its engaging characters and exciting adventures. A diverse panel of experts discuss the many aspects of this renowned universe. Be the first to see new Dark Horse publications, see the first-ever live consumer demo of the upcoming The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt video game, and get a chance to meet the team behind Wild Hunt. Panelists include actors Doug Cockle (Geralt of Rivia, The Witcher franchise), Dark Horse Comics author Paul Tobin (The Witcher House of Glass), Nick McWhorter, CD PROJEKT RED’s game developers Damien Monnier and Lukasz Wnek (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt), and Rafal Jaki. Moderated by SpikeTV’s Geoff Keighley.

Thursday July 24, 2014 10:00am – 11:00am

Room 6A

The Legacy and Return of Battlestar Galactica

Richard Hatch (Tom Zarek, Captain Apollo), Jamie Bamber (Lee Adama), and Dr. Kevin Grazier (science consultant for Falling Skies, Battlestar Galactica, Eureka) host a discussion and Q&A on the upcoming Battlestar Galactica movie and where fans would like to see the story and characters go. Panelists include Luciana Carro (Battlestar Galactica, Falling Skies) and producer Alec Peters (Propworks, Battlestar Galactica auction, Axanar), plus surprise guests and theatrical trailers.

Thursday July 24, 2014 10:30am – 11:30am

Room 6BCF

Hasbro: Transformers

Members of the Hasbro and Hasbro Studios team will give fans an exclusive sneak peek at the new animated series Transformers: Robots In Disguise airing in early 2015 on Hub Network in the U.S. and globally. Attendees will also get a first look at the third season of Transformers: Rescue Bots, also airing on the Hub Network. In addition, attendees can celebrate the 30-year legacy of the Transformers brand and experience exclusive reveals of never-beefore-seen product. The Transformers team members will also host some Q&A for your burning Transformers questions!

Thursday July 24, 2014 11:00am – 12:00pm

Room 25ABC

Under the Dome: Panel and Exclusive Sneak Preview

The hit summer series is back for its second season, bigger than ever with higher stakes and catastrophic developments that leave no one safe under the dome. The inhabitants of Chester’s Mill must decide who to rally behind as Big Jim continues to fight for the town’s trust and allegiance, all while resources dwindle and the post-apocalyptic conditions continue to intensify. There are new faces, bigger mysteries, betrayal of alliances, and monumental revelations about the dome, which will lead to a shocking discovery of what is behind it. Journey back under the dome, where you can’t always believe what you see and nothing is impossible. An exclusive sneak preview at what’s to come in season 2 will be followed by a panel discussion with the cast: Mike Vogel (Bates Motel), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Rachelle Lefevre (Twilight), Alexander Koch, Colin Ford, and Mackenzie Lintz, along with executive producer Neal Baer.

Thursday July 24, 2014 11:15am – 12:00pm

Ballroom 20

Toy Story That Time Forgot

Calling all Toy Story fans! ABC and Disney•Pixar present an exclusive first look at the upcoming holiday special, Toy Story That Time Forgot. Executive producer Galyn Susman (Toy Story OF TERROR!), director Steve Purcell (Brave), and head of story Derek Thompson (WALL•E) give you an exclusive inside look at the sketches, storyboards, and concepts that went into the making of this Disney•Pixar special!

Thursday July 24, 2014 11:15am – 12:15pm

Room 6A

Dig: A USA Network Event Series

USA Network’s highly anticipated new television event series, Dig, makes its debut at Comic-Con! From co-creators Tim Kring (creator and executive producer of Heroes) and Gideon Raff (executive producer of Homeland), Dig follows an FBI agent stationed in Israel who, while investigating the murder of a young American archaeologist, uncovers a global conspiracy 2,000 years in the making. The panel will give fans an inside look into this fast-paced international thriller as Tim Kring and cast members discuss the new series. Gideon Raff and series stars Jason Isaacs (Awake, Harry Potter) and Anne Heche (Save Me, Hung) will join the discussion LIVE from location in Israel via satellite for an interactive Q&A. Attendees will be the first to see an exclusive preview from the new series and learn how they can #DigDeeper into the action before the series premieres this fall on USA.

Thursday July 24, 2014 11:30am – 12:30pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Dreamworks Animation

TBA

Thursday July 24, 2014 11:30am – 1:00pm

Hall H

Halo: Nightfall: A First Look

Prepare for your next step in the Halo Journey with a deep dive into Halo: Nightfall, the upcoming live-action digital series from 343 Industries and Scott Free Productions. Panelists include 343′s Kiki Wolfkill (executive producer) and Frank O’Connor (franchise development director) along with key Halo: Nightfall cast and crew. Be among the first to get the details of the story and production. They’ll also share a groundbreaking new experience that will play a big part in how stories are told in the Halo Universe.

Thursday July 24, 2014 11:45am – 12:45pm

Room 6BCF

Scorpion: World Premiere Screening and Panel

Discover the new CBS drama coming this fall, based on the true story of Walter O’Brien, an eccentric genius with the world’s fourth highest IQ who has created a company of brilliant misfits who use their mental muscle to defend the planet against complex high-tech threats of the modern age. In this high-octane thrill ride from the makers of Star Trek, Transformers, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and The Fast and the Furious, O’Brien’s team uses their exceptional brainpower to solve the nation’s crises, while also helping each other learn how to fit in. The world premiere screening of the pilot episode will be followed by a panel discussion with the real-life Walter O’Brien, along with series stars Elyes Gabel (World War Z), Robert Patrick (Terminator 2), and Katharine McPhee (Smash),and executive producers Nick Santora, Nicholas Wootton, Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Justin Lin.

Thursday July 24, 2014 12:05pm – 1:10pm

Ballroom 20

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Get your first look at two of next summer’s most anticipated films. First, Scholastic’s iconic book series Goosebumps, written by R. L. Stine, has already captured the world’s imagination-selling over 400 million books worldwide. Now it’s coming to the big screen, with Jack Black starring as the author himself and Rob Letterman directing. Jack and Rob will tell you all about how Stine’s monsters are coming to life on the big screen. The film hits theaters on August 7, 2015. Then, stay tuned as director Chris Columbus has a special video announcement about his upcoming film Pixels, starring Adam Sandler (in theaters May 15, 2015)-you’ll find out how one lucky Comic-Con badge-holder might win a chance to be a part of the movie.

Thursday July 24, 2014 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

TNT’s Legends Screening & Panel

TNT presents an exclusive screening of the new suspense-filled drama Legends from Homeland producers Howard Gordon and Alexander Cary and Fringe co-executive producer David Wilcox, starring Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) as Martin Odum, an undercover agent working for the FBI’s Deep Cover Operations (DCO) division. Martin has the uncanny ability to transform himself into a completely different person for each job. But he begins to question his own identity when a mysterious stranger suggests that Martin isn’t the man he believes himself to be. Following the screening, stars and producers will provide fans with an exclusive sneak peek at this new series and an opportunity to hear about the exciting first season.

Thursday July 24, 2014 12:30pm – 1:30pm

Room 6A

Batman in the ’70s

In celebration of Batman’s 75th birthday, panelists look back at a crucial decade in the life of the Caped Crusader. It was a time of change as new writers and artists brought forth new interpretations of this classic character. On hand to discuss it are many of the those who were there: Neal Adams, Denny O’Neil, Michael Uslan, Len Wein, and Anthony Tollin, along with moderator Mark Evanier.

Thursday July 24, 2014 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Room 5AB

Marvel: House of Ideas

Love having the best comics in the industry on your mobile devices? Want to know how Marvel stays on the cutting edge of technology while bringing you what you love? Want to learn more about Infinite Comics? Well, this panel is for you, True Believer! Get exciting news from Ryan Penagos (executive editorial director of digital) and other guests on what’s happening with the Marvel Comics App, Marvel AR, Marvel.com, Marvel’s vast social media presence, and more in this can’t-miss panel!

Thursday July 24, 2014 1:00pm – 2:00pm

Room 7AB

Reign: Panel & Exclusive Sneak Preview

The saga of Mary, Queen of Scots continues when Reign returns for its second season this fall. Mary and Francis will rule a nation burning with plague, famine, and religious strife. Powerful lords will rise from the ashes, fears and superstitions will take terrifying forms, marriages deemed sacred will be violated; all as Mary tries to save herself and her friends, and Francis learns his true enemy might be his own family. An exclusive sneak preview at what’s to come in season 2 will be followed by a panel discussion with the cast Adelaide Kane (Teen Wolf), Megan Follows (Anne of Green Gables) and Toby Regbo (Mr. Nobody), along with executive producer Laurie McCarthy.

Thursday July 24, 2014 1:15pm – 2:00pm

Ballroom 20

The Giver

Twenty years in the making, fans of the novel can rejoice: The Giver is coming to the big screen. The Weinstein Company and Walden Media will premiere exclusive footage from the upcoming film with stars Jeff Bridges, Brenton Thwaites, Odeya Rush, director Phillip Noyce, and bestselling author Lois Lowry.

Thursday July 24, 2014 1:30pm – 2:30pm

Hall H

Comedy Central: Key & Peele and Introducing Moonbeam City!

Key & Peele stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who are best known for their impressive ability for improv, celebrity impressions, and conjuring up original characters including “Obama and Luther,” “The Valet Guys,” “Mr. Garvey, the Substitute Teacher” and the players from the annual “East/West College Bowl.” Whether it’s satirizing the President, spoofing musical acts, or taking on religion, Key & Peele showcases their chemistry, camaraderie and unique point of view, born from their shared background and experiences growing up biracial in a not quite post-racial world. Join the stars of Comedy Central’s Key & Peele as they go behind the scenes, reveal details on their upcoming new season, and more! Panel to be moderated by actor and comedian, Tom Lennon. – The party continues with a FIRST EVER look at Comedy Central’s newest animated series Moonbeam City. Moonbeam City is an absurdist take on the gritty, sex-drenched crime dramas from the 1980s. The series follows undercover detective Dazzle Novak (voiced by Rob Lowe), a handsome idiot who commits more crimes than most criminals. His tyrannical chief, Pizzaz Miller (Elizabeth Banks), won’t get off his back, and hotshot rookie Rad Cunningham (Will Forte) is dying to see him fail. With the world against him, Dazzle is thrust into a living nightmare: having to do actual police work. Join series creator and executive producer, Scott Gairdner and the voice of Dazzle, Rob Lowe, as they reveal details for the first time on Comedy Central’s next big animated series! Panel to be moderated by Moonbeam City head-writer, Tommy Blacha.

Thursday July 24, 2014 1:30pm – 3:00pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

The Last Ship: Season 1 Panel

TNT’s new action-packed drama The Last Ship-from executive producer Michael Bay-is the epic tale of the Navy captain and crew of the U.S.S. Nathan James who find themselves in the midst of a global catastrophe that nearly decimates the world’s population. Join the stars and producers as they provide details on the making of the series. In addition, fans will get to enjoy an exclusive sneak peek of the show.

Thursday July 24, 2014 1:45pm – 2:45pm

Room 6A

Comic-Con How-To: Gray Scale Copic Markers

Adam Hughes will use the warm and cool gray Copic markers to render the tones on a drawing. Fellow artist Allison Sohn will narrate the process while Adam draws. Hughes has been working in comics for over 25 years. Some of his work from the past year includes a story in Batman Black and White as well as the covers to the Vertigo series Fairest and the Dark Horse series Rebel Heist.

Thursday July 24, 2014 1:45pm – 3:15pm

Room 2

The Art of Big Hero Six

Walt Disney Animation Studios presents director Don Hall, producer Roy Conli, production designer Paul Felix and character designer Shiyoon Kim as they share the visual development of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ November 7, 2014 film, Big Hero 6. The action-packed comedy adventure tells the story of robotics prodigy Hiro Hamada, who learns to harness his genius – thanks to his brilliant brother Tadashi and their like-minded friends: adrenaline junkie Go Go Tomago, neatnik Wasabi, chemistry whiz Honey Lemon and fanboy Fred. When a devastating turn of events catapults them into the midst of a dangerous plot unfolding in the streets of San Fransokyo, Hiro turns to his closest companion – a robot named Baymax – and transforms the group into a band of high-tech heroes determined to solve the mystery. Inspired by the Marvel comics of the same name.

Thursday July 24, 2014 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Room 7AB

Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures will provide an inside look at their upcoming films. Attendees will view exclusive footage presented by special guests and hear the latest news for some of the year’s most anticipated movies!

Thursday July 24, 2014 3:00pm – 4:00pm

Hall H

The Inspiration that Brought Far Cry 4′s Kyrat to Life and the Quest for Everest

Go behind the scenes with the research that went into building Far Cry 4′s open-world Kyrat for the next generation. The team traveled to Nepal with VICE to draw inspiration and create authentic Kyrati characters and environments native to the region. Also learn more about Far Cry 4′s Quest for Everest, when panelists pick a winner for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be the first to play a video game on Mount Everest.

Thursday July 24, 2014 3:15pm – 4:15pm

Room 6DE

DC Comics: Batman 75: Legends of the Dark Knight

In his 75-year publishing history, Batman has grown into one of the most popular and influential icons of all time. Don’t miss this historic panel with the legendary creators such as Neal Adams, Greg Capullo, Geoff Johns, Frank Miller, Grant Morrison, Denny O’Neil, and Scott Snyder, who have shaped the Dark Knight into the hero he is today.

Thursday July 24, 2014 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Room 6BCF

IDW Artist’s Editions

Artist’s Edition editor Scott Dunbier blathers on and on about Artist’s Editions past, present, and future. There will be a couple of cool announcements as well as special guests Walter Simonson and IDW president (and art lover) Greg Goldstein-what more could you possibly want?

Thursday July 24, 2014 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Room 4

Teen Wolf

MTV’s hit drama Teen Wolf returns to Comic-Con for the fifth consecutive year. The pack of Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, and new cast members Shelley Hennig and Dylan Sprayberry, along with executive producer Jeff Davis, share secrets, debut a new mid-season trailer, and answer fan questions. Moderated by Buzzfeed senior editor Jarett Wieselman.

Thursday July 24, 2014 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Ballroom 20

George R. R. Martin Discusses In the House of the Worm

New York Times bestselling author George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) discusses his novels, projects, and the visceral new In the House of the Worm comic book series. Moderator William Christensen (Avatar Press publisher) conducts this Q&A with Martin live and in person!

Thursday July 24, 2014 4:00pm – 5:00pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Entertainment Weekly: The Visionaries

A discussion between a couple of blockbuster directors on the art of filmmaking and a wide-ranging discussion about the future of film.

Thursday July 24, 2014 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Hall H

Hannibal: Embrace the Madness

Join the creative minds behind the award-winning TV seriesHannibal. The menu will include executive producer/creator Bryan Fuller, executive producer/writer Steven Lightfoot, director David Slade, executive producer Martha DeLaurentiis, and stars Caroline Dhavernas (Dr. Alana Bloom), Scott Thompson, and Aaron Abrams (Special Agents Jimmy Price and Brian Zeller), in a panel moderated by Jonathan Ross. They’ll serve behind-the-scenes discussion from the second season, paired with sneak previews of what’s to come in season 3, not to mention a few surprises along the way. Bon appétit, Fannibals!

Thursday July 24, 2014 4:45pm – 5:45pm

Ballroom 20

The World of Capcom

Moderator Francis Mao (Capcom) and a panel of Capcom staff members share the latest updates on all the hot, new Capcom games, including Ultra Street Fighter IV, Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate, Dead Rising 3, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, and Monster Hunter Freedom Unite, plus sneak peeks at all the latest cool Capcom merchandise and maybe a surprise or two.

Thursday July 24, 2014 4:45pm – 5:45pm

Room 6BCF

Witches of East End

Darkness is rising! Get an exclusive look at what’s in store as season two unfolds, plus an audience Q&A with the entire star-studded cast: Julia Ormond, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Rachel Boston, Mädchen Amick, Daniel DiTomasso, and Eric Winter, plus executive producers Rich Hatem (Supernatural, Grimm) and Maggie Friedman (Eastwick).

Thursday July 24, 2014 5:45pm – 6:45pm

Room 6DE

A Universe of Terror Drawn to One Panel: Aliens, Predator, Prometheus, and Beyond

Nearly 30 years ago, Dark Horse rewrote the rules of licensed comics with the release of Aliens, continuing the story lines of Ridley Scott’s iconic film franchise. Predator and the iconic crossover Aliens Vs. Predator followed, with each series practically outselling the last. Now, the publisher partners with Scott again, to bring sci-fi epic Prometheus to comics. With just under two months away from the launch of the ambitious and highly anticipated crossover, Fire and Stone, Dark Horse editor-in-chief Scott Allie, writers Chris Roberson (Aliens), Joshua Williamson (Predator), Christopher Sebela (Aliens Vs. Predator), and the Prometheus team of Paul Tobin and Juan Ferrerya, reveal just what’s in store for this grand universe!

Thursday July 24, 2014 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Room 9

Holy Bat Panels!

Get all the details on the most anticipated home entertainment release in fanboy history when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment reunites pop icons Adam West, Burt Ward, and Julie Newmar on the Hall H stage for a Bat-tastic look at Batman: The Complete TV Series. The actors behind Batman, Robin. and Catwoman, along with moderator Ralph Garman, will give you an inside sneak peek at all the exclusive content within this blockbuster home entertainment release, as well as exhibiting dazzling HD remastered footage from the landmark series. Batman: The Complete TV Series will be released in November 2014.

Thursday July 24, 2014 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Hall H

Childrens Hospital Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Adult Swim’s two-time Emmy-winning live-action comedy returns to Comic-Con for a fifth year! Creator and star Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) will share an exclusive video sneak peek at season 6, and will be joined onstage by select cast for a lively and medically accurate Q&A. From Abominable Pictures, The Corddry Company and Warner Bros. Television Group’s Studio 2.0, Childrens Hospital will premiere with new episodes on Adult Swim in 2015.

Thursday July 24, 2014 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Room 25ABC

Goonies Never Say Die

With Richard Donner’s announcement that a sequel to his beloved 1985 classic The Goonies is on the way, join Goonies cast members to explore how it became an iconic movie for an entire generation, why the film has stood the test of time, and possible insights into the much anticipated sequel. Clare Kramer (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) moderates a panel of cast members and special surprise guests, including a Q&A session.

Thursday July 24, 2014 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront

Showtime: Penny Dreadful

Creator and showrunner John Logan is joined by spellbinding stars Josh Hartnett (Ethan Chandler), Reeve Carney (Dorian Gray), and Harry Treadaway (Victor Frankenstein), as the monstrous new series possesses Ballroom 20. Enter the demimonde to find out what moments haunt the writer and cast from the first season and view a sneak peek to see what the cards reveal about the season ahead. The panel will be moderated by Emmy Award-nominated actress and host Aisha Tyler (Archer, The Talk), followed by a Q&A session with the “Dreadfuls.” Penny Dreadful returns to Showtime in 2015.

Thursday July 24, 2014 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Ballroom 20

The Heroes of Star Wars Rebels

The almost 20-year stretch of Star Wars history between Episodes III and IV is a dark time in the galaxy that has never before been explored on screen. The evil Galactic Empire has tightened its grip and only a select few are brave enough to stand against tyranny and ignite a rebellion. Join Star Wars Rebels executive producers Dave Filoni and Simon Kinberg as well as series stars Freddie Prinze, Jr., Vanessa Marshall, Steve Blum, Tiya Sircar, and Taylor Gray for an exclusive preview of what’s to come this Fall on Disney XD in this eagerly awaited television series from Lucasfilm Animation.

Thursday July 24, 2014 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Room 6BCF

Bad Hat Harry and Geek & Sundry Get Spooked Again!

The cast and crew of Spooked reveal what’s next for the Paranormal Investigation Team! Executive produced by Bryan Singer (X-Men: Days of Future Past), Sheri Bryant, Jason Taylor, and Felicia Day, Spooked is a paranormal comedy following the “Paranormal Investigation Team” (P.I.T.) as they set out to uncover the awesomeness of the unknown. The show stars Julian Curtis (Captured), Neil Grayston (Eureka), Ashley Johnson (The Killing), Derek Mio (Greek), and Shyloh Oostwald (In Time). Meet the cast and crew, including director Richard Martin and creator Michael Gene Conti, as they look into the show’s future!

Thursday July 24, 2014 6:45pm – 7:45pm

Room 6A

WWE Studios and Lionsgate: A Look Behind the Horror of Leprechaun: Origins and See No Evil 2

WWE Studios and Lionsgate host a panel for their soon to be released collaborationsLeprechaun: Origins and See No Evil 2. The panel will feature See No Evil 2 directors Jen and Sylvia Soska-the twisted twins of American Mary fame, who will be joined by their on-screen psychopath WWE Superstar Kane. Also in attendance will be director and VFX guru Zach Lipovsky (Tasmanian Devils), director of Leprechaun: Origins; and the star of the cult classic reboot, WWE Superstar Hornswoggle. The panel will include See No Evil 2 and Leprechaun: Origins producer and WWE Studios president Michael Luisi, who will unveil the hotly anticipated and re-imagined looks of the new Leprechaun and Jacob Goodnight.

Thursday July 24, 2014 7:00pm – 8:00pm

Room 7AB

Sharknado 2: The Second One

Get your chainsaws ready! A Sharknado is about to hit the Big Apple. Sharknado 2: The Second One stars Ian Ziering (Fin Shepard), Tara Reid (April Wexler), Kari Wuhrer (Ellen Brody), and Judah Friedlander (Bryan) and director Anthony C. Ferrante take you into the eye of the social media and pop culture storm of the century. Get exclusive details on Syfy’s global blockbuster, which will ravage nearly 90 countries, this July.

Thursday July 24, 2014 7:15pm – 8:15pm

Room 6BCF