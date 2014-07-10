590 SHARES Share Tweet

One of the most iconic heroines in the comic industry is not only getting a new writing team but also getting a new stylish look.

It was announced today that Cameron Stewart and Brenden Fletcher are taking over writing duties for Batgirl. Stewart will also be doing covers and layouts with artist Babs Tarr doing the finished art.

Here’s what the three said about taking over the Batgirl title (via MTV):

Stewart: Batgirl has really been put through the wringer in recent years – after being attacked and paralyzed by the Joker, her brother turning out to be a serial murderer, the trauma of her family breaking apart and the series of gruesome villains she’s had to contend with, we figured she deserved a break from all that. Just prior to the start of our story she’s pushed to the breaking point and decides that she’s had it with misery and darkness and wants a change. She wants the opportunity to have some fun and live the life of a young, single girl in the city, so she packs up and moves to Burnside, the cool, trendy borough of Gotham, to focus on grad school.

Fletcher: And that’s where we kick off our run – introducing this part of the city known for expensive coffee, fixie bikes, vintage shops and breakout bands. Barbara allows herself to be immersed in youth culture for the first time, exploring the social side of life in Burnside. That’s not to say there isn’t mystery, of course! Try as she might to live a “normal” life, Barbara very quickly finds herself drawn back into the world of crime fighting. Our take on Batgirl mixes the best elements of “Veronica Mars” and “Girls,” with a dash of “Sherlock” thrown in for good measure.

Tarr: I am excited to bring some flirt, fun, and fashion to the title! I don’t think you see a lot of that in mainstream comics and I am excited to bring that to the table. Who doesn’t love a sassy super hero?

I can already see this new look being a very popular cosplay in the near future.

Sources: MTV, Comics Alliance