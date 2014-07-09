400 SHARES Share Tweet

This is a special message for the Citizens of Panem:

Never have we been more unified as a nation. The Capitol and the districts are bound together in solidarity, striving to forge a stronger future.

To commemorate this resolve, the Capitol mandates your viewing of President Snow’s Second Panem Address: “Unity.”

Admire your President’s official portrait and watch this latest address now at:

Voice your Capitol Concerns to further improve communication throughout this great nation.

Panem today, Panem tomorrow, Panem forever.

Here is the storyline for the upcoming science fiction/adventure film.

Katniss Everdeen reluctantly becomes the symbol of a mass rebellion against the autocratic Capitol.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” will open in theaters on November 21st. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Julianne Moore, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffery Wright, Stanley Tucci, Donald Sutherland, Toby Jones, Willow Shields, Sam Claflin, Jena Malone, Natalie Dormer, Michelle Forbes and Robert Knepper. Peter Craig and Danny Strong wrote the screenplay based on the novel by Suzanne Collins. Francis Lawrence directs.

Sources: Cynthia Balderas, IMDb