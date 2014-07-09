722 SHARES Share Tweet

TV Line reports that former musician Courtney Love will play Ms. Harrison, “the straight-shooting preschool teacher of Jax’s eldest son, Abel,” on the final season of “Sons of Anarchy.”

This will be Love’s first mainstream acting role since 1999 with “Man on the Moon.” She has even received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in “The People vs. Larry Flint.” Love playing a teacher will be interesting to see, since she has been known to pretty much be a wild card with all of her awkward media run ins.

Love will be the third musician to join the cast with Dave Navarro being the first in seasons 5 and 6. The second being Marilyn Manson who has also been added to the cast for the final season. Manson will be playing Ron Tully, a white supremacist who is considered a “prison power player” whom will serve some use to Jax.

Here’s a fun fact: In the late 90’s Love and Manson were involved in a popular feud. The feud went as far as Marilyn Manson appearing in the Nine Inch Nails video for “Starf***ers, Inc.,” where the two mocked Love.