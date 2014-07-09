466 SHARES Share Tweet

Blue Sky Studios will have their own booth (#G141) at this year’s Comic-Con. They are showcasing some of pop culture’s most iconic characters from the late Charles Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip. Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Woodstock will arrive in San Diego to celebrate their upcoming animated adventure “Peanuts.” The movie will herald their first appearance in a CG-Animated Feature film in 3D. Check out the trailer and promo art featuring Snoopy dancing with his two best pals!



“Peanuts” will arrive just in time to kick off the holidays on November 6, 2015. The film will utilize the voice talent of Bill Melendez. Bryan Schulz, Craig Schulz and Cornelius Uliano wrote the screenplay based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. Steve Martino directs.

Sources: IMDb, movieweb