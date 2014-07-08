For some time now Warner Bros. Pictures has attempted to develop an array of Japanese anime into feature films with properties such as “Bleach” and “Akir,” both almost went into production. Now news has surfaced that director Gus Van Sant (“Good Will Hunting,” “Milk”) is set to adapt a film-version of the manga/anime “Death Note.”

“Death Note” follows the story of Light Yagami, an ace student with great prospects, who’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the “Death Note,” a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami “Death God. ” Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the “Death Note” to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective “L” to track down the killer. With “L” hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal…or his life?”

The general public has a chance to watch the show on the Cartoon Network’s Toonami programming during 2010. There have been three live action film adaptations of “Death Note” produced by Japanese film studio Nippon Television. At one point Shane Black (“Iron Man 3”) confirmed that he was still attached to the project in 2013, however, it seems that there were creative differences between Black and the studio regarding the main characters motives in the film.

A release date has yet to be announced.