Riding on the wave of the Soccer World Cup craze, author J.K. Rowling has written a story about the former boy wizard now an adult as he attends the Quidditch World Cup final for the spoof-paper the Daily Prophet. Tabloid writer (character) Rita Skeeter via her poison pen reports about the lives of Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger-Weasley from the sporting event in Patagonia as well as a few other characters from the famous series of books.

Rita uses her hack’s distinctive insinuating tone to bring up-to-date information on the trio’s adult lives since the conclusion of Rowling’s Deathly Hallows storyline. This is what Rita wrote about the Dumbledore’s Army alums as they arrived for the event.

“no longer the fresh-faced teenagers they were in their heyday, but nevertheless recognizable”

As for Harry, he hunts down dark wizards. He and his wife Ginny (Weasley) have two sons, James and Albus, as well as a foster son Teddy Lupin. Rita writes.

“About to turn 34, there are a couple of threads of silver in the famous Auror’s black hair, but he continues to wear the round glasses that some might say are better suited to a style-deficient 12-year-old.”

Since the epic and violent Deathly Hallows showdown with Voldemort, Harry has been involved in the wars.

“The famous lightning scar has company: Potter is sporting a nasty cut over his right cheekbone.” But Rita says the Ministry of Magic refuses to comment, “as we have told you no less than 514 times Ms. Skeeter.”

As for Mrs. Potter, Ginny is a top journalist, who is reporting on the Quidditch World Cup. Rita notes (in a very jealous tone:)

“Let’s face it when your last name is Potter, doors open, international sporting bodies bow and scrape and Daily Prophet editors hand you plum assignments.”

Turning her stylus to Ron Weasley, she comments that he has “thinning hair” and has left the Ministry of Magic after only two years to help run his brother’s joke emporium Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes. His wife Hermione has become a career administrator.

“A meteoric rise to Deputy Head of the Department of Magical Law Enforcement, she is now tipped to go even higher within the Ministry and is also mother to son, Hugo, and daughter, Rose. Does Hermione Granger prove that a witch really can have it all?”

Rita goes on to discuss the physical appearance of Potter’s 16-year-old godson and ward, Teddy Lupin, the son of the late Remus Lupin and Nymphadora Tonks, as “a lanky half-werewolf with bright blue hair” engaged in some passionate snogging with Victoire Weasley, the daughter of Curse Breaker Bill Weasley and his beautiful wife Fleur Delacour. Skeeter concludes by writing:

“But let us not be severe. Harry Potter and his cohorts never claimed to be perfect! And for those who want to know exactly how imperfect they are, my new biography: Dumbledore’s Army: The Dark Side Of The Demob will be available from Flourish and Botts on July 31st.”

As for fans of Rowling’s writings, members of the website pottermore.com reacted with delight and sadness about the once former students of Hogwarts as adults, married with children.

One fan wrote: “In the words of Ron Weasley, this is ‘blinking brilliant’ SO nice to have a little glimpse into everyone’s lives further on – thanks JK!”

Another posted: “This is the best ever, but I hate thinking of them as old now…, “ while still another fan commented, “Love this. Rita up to her old tricks.”

This current Harry Potter Universe adventure, albeit done on the part of Rita Skeeter, lends hope that Rowling hasn’t finished with Harry Potter and may add more stories to her seven-book series.

Still fans will have a chance to return to the unique magical universe when Warner Bros. releases the first of three films entitled, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” on November 18, 2016.

