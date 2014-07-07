500 SHARES Share Tweet

Amazon.com is currently taking preorders for “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Although no release date has been given for the Blu-ray at this time, producer Lauren Shuler Donner did give a rough time frame, while answering a question from a fan via Twitter about when and what the Blu-ray release will include. This is how Donner responded to the request.

While Rogue (actress Anna Paquin) does appear in the film. Her scenes were cut down along with other characters due to the studio’s decision to hold the running time of the film down to around two hours.

Fans want to see the three main action sequences that have been hotly discussed. One was the rescue of Rogue from a group of Sentinels by Professor X, Magneto and Iceman. The second scene involves Rogue trying to hold Wolverine’s mind inside of his younger self during his time travel mission after Kitty Pryde is injured. Finally, there is a report that Wolverine and Beast have an extended showdown with the chameleon-like Mystique.

No exact date has been given for the DVD/Blu-ray release, but expect it to arrive in time for the holidays.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” is currently in theaters. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Shawn Ashmore, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters, Omar Sy, Kelsey Grammer, Morgan Lily, Lucas Till, Adan Canto, Josh Helman, Evan Jonigkeit, Gregg Lowe, Thai-Hoa Le, Robert Crooks, Alex Ivanovici, Larry Day, Jaa Smith-Johnson, Jason Deline and Amelia Giovanni. Simon Kinberg wrote the screenplay from a story by Jane Goldman, Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Bryan Singer directs.

