Take a look at some un-used concept art of ‘Lockdown’ by artist Vitaly Bulgarov for “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” Included are some cool weapons!

Removed at the request of the studio.

TRANSFORMERS: AGE OF EXTINCTION – The film begins after an epic battle that left a great city torn, but with the world saved. As humanity picks up the pieces, a shadowy group reveals itself in an attempt to control the direction of history… while an ancient, powerful new menace sets Earth in its crosshairs. With help from a new cast of humans, Optimus Prime and the Autobots rise to meet their most fearsome challenge yet. In an incredible adventure, they are swept up in a war of good and evil, ultimately leading to a climactic battle across the world.

TRANSFORMERS 4 will be directed by Michael Bay, from a script written by Ehren Kruger. The cast includes: Mark Wahlberg, Kelsey Grammar, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci and Jack Reynor. Set for release on June 27th, 2014!

Source: tfw2005.com and Comic Book Movies