In the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie the city needs heroes… Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April and her wise-cracking cameraman Vern Fenwick to save the city and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan.

Check out the newly released images, via Paramount Pictures, below!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is directed by Jonathan Liebesman. It stars Megan Fox, Pete Ploszek, Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Alan Ritchson, Danny Woodburn, William Fichtner, Will Arnett, Whoopi Goldberg and opens August 8.