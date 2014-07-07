400 SHARES Share Tweet

“Hey guys, it’s your boy Dante (AKA Victor Freeze in the fighting game community), here to give you the latest buzz and hype in all things Gaming!”

EVO 2014, the premier fighting game tournament in the country is finally here and starts this Friday, July 11th for all of you “FG junkies”! Fighters from across the globe will battle it out this year in Las Vegas for a prize of over $100,000 in cash! The games in competition are:

Ultra Street Fighter 4

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Tekken Tag Tournament

Killer Instinct

Super Smash Bro.

King of Fighters XIII

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

And if you’re like me, who unfortunately couldn’t make the time to actually be there but want to keep up with the excitement, we have the FULL STREAMING SCHEDULE thanks to good people at Twitch.tv and SRK.

You can watch 3 different streams. Team Spooky and IPlayWinner will host at http://twitch.tv/srkevo1 and http://twitch.tv/srkevo2. Capcom Pro Tour will host their own stream of the Ultra Street Fighter IV battles from their channel at http://twitch.tv/capcomfighters.

Be there to support your favorite players, as well as delight in the sweet salty tears of your least favorites! Either way, a GOOD TIME is going to be had by all!

HERE IS THE SCHEDULE: