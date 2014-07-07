The horror film “Annabelle” is set to debut this October. A spin-off of 2013’s hit “The Conjuring,” Annabelle is the haunted doll that inhabits Ed and Lorraine Warren’s spooky Rhode Island museum of trophies. For paranormal historians, the item does indeed exist in the form of a Raggedy-Ann doll.

Today, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema made the news official that the film will open theatrically on October 3rd. Not to let their “Conjuring” franchise grow cold, the companies will release a sequel to “The Conjuring” on October 23, 2015.

“Annabelle” is set to open in theaters on October 3rd. The film stars Alfre Woodard, Annabelle Wallis, Eric Ladin, Tony Amendola, Brian Howe, Gabriel Bateman, Michelle Romano, Ward Horton, Shiloh Nelson, Richard Allan Jones, Tree O’Toole, Trampas Thompson, Camden Singer and Christopher Shaw. Gary Dauberman wrote the screenplay, while John R. Leonetti directs.

Sources. deadline, IMDb