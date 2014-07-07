What is the “C-word” you ask? It’s a new feature that I’m trying out, where I bring you the world of Cosplay. We don’t talk about Cosplayers that often on our site, so I thought I’d give them some more exposure to our readers and hopefully help some of you who want to start cosplaying, some tips from other cosplayers themselves.

For those of you that don’t know what Cosplay is, here’s the wikipedia definition of the word: short for costume play, is a hobby in which participants, called cosplayers, wear costumes and fashion accessories to represent a specific character or idea that is usually identified with a unique name. Cosplayers often interact to create a subculture centered on role play. A broader use of the term cosplay applies to any costumed role play in venues apart from the stage, regardless of the cultural context.

Cosplay is a growing trend and even a career for some. Cosplay has gotten more and more exposure at all of the anime, video game, and comic conventions and with TV shows like “Heroes of Cosplay,” where cosplayers such as Yaya Han, showcase their outfits along with all of the work that goes into making such a creative and amazing costume. I feel that cosplayers make the conventions more interesting to look at especially when you see how well they pull off the character and how much work they put into the more complex costumes, in order to become a real life version of the character.

In this first edition of “The C-Word,” I interview a cosplayer that goes by the name of Joker’s Plaything. Joker’s Plaything, as you may have guessed from the name, is a serious Harley Quinn fan that has appeared on a podcast show called “Jack of All Nerds,” also you may have seen her at some of the SoCal conventions like Wonder Con and Long Beach Con as well as at the recent opening of Club Cosplay. dressed in a variant Harley Quinn costume. She also helped me come up with the name of the feature, so a big thanks to her on that.

Here’s our interview:

Chris: Okay so how long have you cosplayed for and what made you want to cosplay?

Joker’s Plaything: I taught myself how to sew when I was in high school. I made myself a lot of 1940s and 50s style dresses and dressed like that every day along with vintage hairstyles. It was kinda like a cosplay every day. I always enjoyed making elaborate Halloween costumes. I despised store bought costumes because they lacked creativity. I had always wanted to go to cons but didn’t know anybody who went to them. After finding myself single for the first time in many years, I made a lot of new friends. I met so many people from different fandoms. I really have to credit Instagram for all of the wonderful and supportive friends I have made. My first con was this past Wondercon in Anaheim, I fell in Love with it.

Chris: Did you dress up for Wondercon as well?

Joker’s Plaything: Yes. I constructed my first prop, (the hammer) and a Harley Quinn costume the night before. (laughs) The hammer took a week to make.

Chris: Really? The night before? What did you make your hammer out of?

Joker’s Plaything: My hammer is made out of foam, paint, and a very long and heavy wood pole.

Chris: So why Harley? What interests you about her?

Joker’s Plaything: She is an intelligent women, [a psychiatrist.] She fell in love with a madman and realized she is quite the masochist. Joker and Harley have a very dark twisted relationship. Plus she is hot! (laughs)

Chris: All good points and great reasons. How many different Harley outfits have you done?

Joker’s Plaything: My very first one was “Nurse Harley” last October. I never wore that one to a con. I have five Harley costumes so far.

Chris: So which version of Harley do you have in mind next?

Joker’s Plaything: I want to do her Arkham Knight costume and an Injustice costume. I am working on a few Harley version for San Diego Comic Con. My ultimate project is a latex version of the traditional Harley. My favorite so far would have to be the pinup one I just did (which was worn at Club Cosplay). That was completely handmade by me. Drew my own pattern and everything. I’m not a big fan of the new 52 look but I just may have to do it.

Chris: I love both the Arkham and Injustice versions of Harley. What amount of time do you think it took to make your most complex costume?

Joker’s Plaything: I would say maybe 10 to 12 hours from start to finish for the pinup one.

Chris: How has the reaction been from the people at the cons that see you in cosplay?

Joker’s Plaything: Everyone I’ve met so far has been very positive and encouraging. They inspire me to come up with different costumes. I have been asked for tips on how to make props and masks from other cosplayers, which is flattering since I am pretty new to this. A few fans have asked to buy photo prints so I am in the process of making that happen.

Chris: Would you ever cosplay as any other character? Or is your thing just Harley?

Joker’s Plaything: I am looking to cosplay other characters. I really want to try a character with armor. Harley is my favorite though.

Chris: Maybe Wonder Woman from Injustice?

Joker’s Plaything: Yes! I love that costume. The only downside is having to wear a wig (laughs)

Chris: I was thinking the same thing (laughs). Do you have anywhere people can follow you other than Instagram?

Joker’s Plaything: On Facebook, I haven’t done much with the Facebook page but I’m working on it. ( You can also follow her on Instagram @JOKERS_PLAYTHING)

Chris: Oh by the way, this is the first of a feature thing I’m going to start about cosplay. Thinking of calling it “Chris’s Cosplay…something else with a C (laughs). If you have any suggestions for another word that starts with C (laughs)

Joker’s Plaything: Chris’s Cosplay…it needs some spicing up.

Chris: Well of you think of another C word, let me know.

Joker’s Plaything: There you go…call it “The C-Word.” Chris presents the C-Word…everyone is doing it.

Chris: (laughs) That actually sounds a bit catchy.

…And there you have it, our first edition of the “C-Word.” Hopefully this thing catches on and I can bring you more interviews from other cosplayers or maybe even comic book artist/writers and celebs. Let me just tell you guys and gals that Joker’s Plaything is hilarious with a great sense of humor. It was a pleasure to interview this lovely lady. She’s also a pretty huge Star Wars fan and will be at next year’s Star Wars Celebration, hoping to do some Star Wars cosplay there. If you’re lucky, you can find her at San Diego Comic Con which is later this month, with a fancy pro badge and if you see her, make sure to give her a hello. Again, you can follow her on Instagram @JOKERS_PLAYTHING and on Facebook here

Thank you all for taking the time out to read this. Until next time…I’ll leave you with these other awesome pics of Joker’s Plaything.