Superman Returns’ very own Brandon Routh has joined the third season of ARROW. The actor is set to return as Ray Palmer, aka The Atom.

Here’s a bit of info from TV Line about what we should expect.

“An unparalleled scientist and inventor, Ray will play an unexpected role in the lives of Oliver and Felicity as the new owner of Queen Consolidated. Palmer’s plans for Queen Consolidated’s Applied Sciences Division will be shrouded in mystery.”