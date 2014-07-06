580 SHARES Share Tweet

And it begins….

AMC releases the first video clip from “The Walking Dead” season five that includes Carol (Melissa McBride), Tyreese (Chad Coleman) and ‘walkers’ looking to make a meal out of them.

Check it out!

Based on one of the most successful and popular comic books of all time, written by Robert Kirkman, AMC’s The Walking Dead captures the ongoing human drama following a zombie apocalypse. The series follows a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes, played by Andrew Lincoln (Love Actually, Teachers, Strike Back), who are traveling in search of a safe and secure home. However, instead of the zombies, it is the living who remain that truly become the walking dead. Jon Bernthal (The Pacific, The Ghost Writer) plays Shane Walsh, Rick’s sheriff’s department partner before the apocalypse, and Sarah Wayne Callies (Prison Break), is Rick’s wife, Lori Grimes. Additional cast include: Laurie Holden, Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey DeMunn, Chandler Riggs, Iron E. Singleton and Melissa McBride. Guest stars include: Lauren Cohan, Scott Wilson and Pruitt Taylor Vince.

The Walking Dead stars: Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Laurie Holden, Jeffrey DeMunn, Scott Wilson, Emily Kinney, Sarah Wayne Callies, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Norman Reedus, Iron E. Singleton, Madison Lintz, Danai Gurira, Melissa Suzanne McBride, Michael Rooker, Lauren Cohan, Vincent M. Ward, Chad L. Coleman, Brighton Sharbino, Kyla Kenedy and David Morrissey.