Members of the media were fortunate enough to attend a round table interview with the cast and crew of “Deliver Us From Evil.” Among the talent Nuke the Fridge’s ‘Louis Love’ spoke with were Eric Bana, Édgar Ramírez, Joel McHale, Olivia Munn, director Scott Derrickson and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. The film is now in theaters so go check it out because it’s GREAT but first listen to this interview with the director Scott Derrickson and demonologist Ralph Sarchie. More interviews with the cast and crew are lined up so stay tuned to Nuke the Fridge! Click on the “Play” button below as we celebrate the release of “Deliver Us From Evil” with an audio recording of Scott Derrickson and demonologist Ralph Sarchie talking about the experiences making the movie and much more!

In “Deliver Us From Evil,” New York police officer Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana), struggling with his own personal issues, begins investigating a series of disturbing and inexplicable crimes. He joins forces with an unconventional priest (Édgar Ramírez), schooled in the rituals of exorcism, to combat the frightening and demonic possessions that are terrorizing their city. Based upon the book, which details Sarchie’s bone-chilling real-life cases.