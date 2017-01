Cool Concept Art for WWE Fighting Game that Never Came Out

Cool Concept Art for WWE Fighting Game that Never Came Out

A writer at Comics Alliance found this cool concept art by Rich Lyons, for a WWE fighting video game that was supposed to be out around 2011 but never went into production. How cool would this have been?

Rich Lyons has some more amazing work here

I suggest you check it out, tons of other amazing concept art.