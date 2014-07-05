Greetings and salutations, fellow Fridge Nukers! Your Nuke the Fridge Whovian in Residence, Bradfield, here with the latest Doctor Who trailer, straight from BBC’s Doctor Who YouTube channel. Let’s start by ripping off the bandage…

The bad news:

While visually stuning, much like the first trailer, this one is a teaser, so it is about ten seconds long. Once again, we get a few big hints at the tone for the new season. One word: DARK. Unfortunately, the teaser is a little too short to convey much information about what the new show will actually be. At least to the untrained ear…

The good news:

The popular opinion — with which I’m inclined to agree — is that the Dalek-esque voice taunting the Doctor is one of his greatest enemy, creator of the Daleks, Davros. Half-humanoid, half-Dalek, Davros is not just a classic Doctor Who villain, but a great DW monster. For Whovians that jumped on board during the Matt Smith era, [No shame in that, I’m pretty much in the same boat myself.] Davros was last seen during David Tennant‘s run as the Tenth Doctor, when the Doctor tried to save him, as the Daleks were destroyed around him. Not only did he die refusing the Doctor’s help, but went to his (apparent) destruction taunting the Doctor, saying, “Never forget, Doctor, you did this! I name you forever: You are the Destroyer of Worlds!” So re-entering the Doctor’s life with, “I see into your soul, Doctor,” is particularly eerie, especially considering the last trailer had the Doctor asking “Am I a good man?’

That said, a new Whovian eport is in the works, due out Sunday. Doctor Who Series 8 (TV shows in the UK refer to what we call “seasons” as “series,” if it sounded odd) lands August 23rd.