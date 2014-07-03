Just when you thought there were enough things going on in the upcoming “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” film, the studio is throwing more characters into the movie. Yes, that’s right! More villains are coming and here they are:

Victor Zsazs

He is a serial killer who usually kills with a knife and then carves a tally mark somewhere on his body to count his victims. Zsazs is unpredictable and is described as having a “brilliant criminal mind.”

Morgan Edge

In the comic books, Morgan Edge was the leader of the mob known as Intergang and one of Superman’s enemies, Edge was the president of the Galaxy Broadcasting System (owners of television station WGBS,) the media corporation which eventually bought the Daily Planet. Edge was in many ways a stereotype of a ruthless capitalist, intervening in the Planet’s homey atmosphere and challenging the authority of the somewhat older Perry White. Supposedly in the script, Edge is a public relations executive for Lexcorp. He is basically the mouth piece for Lex Luthor.

David Cain

David Cain is one of the world’s premiere assassins, whose victims have included some of the most famous and powerful people on the planet. He trained the young Bruce Wayne with some of the skills that he would use as Batman, although Bruce has never used such techniques and has since surpassed Cain in ability. Apparently, he meets with Luthor’s bodyguard Mercy Graves to set up an assassination.

And then there were… four!

Amanda Waller

Not a bad guy, but a bad gal. Amanda Waller doesn’t possess any superpowers. She has persistently proven herself a powerful antagonist and sometime-ally of the superheroes of the DC Universe, serving as an antihero. Nicknamed “The Wall,” she is a former congressional aide and government agent often placed in charge of the Suicide Squad, a semi-secret government-run group of former super villains working in return for amnesty. She later served as Secretary of Metahuman Affairs under President Lex Luthor, before being arrested in the wake of Luthor’s public fall from grace. Waller was reassigned to the leadership of Checkmate as White Queen, but was forced to resign because of her involvement in Operation Salvation Run.

In the film, she’s is a very stern and focused senator with an intimidating presence. She doesn’t trust Superman at all. Waller perceives Superman to be a threat and comes up with a countermeasure to deal with him.

Finally, this will come as bad news to a lot of fans, but Metallo and the Joker will not appear in the film.

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” will open in theaters on May 6, 2016. The action/adventure/fantasy film will star Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Galdot, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, Ray Fisher, Callan Mulvey, Tao Okamoto, Jason Momoa, Scoot McNairy, Dan Amboyer and George Seder. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay from the story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Sources: Latino-Review, wikipedia