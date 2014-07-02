Spoiler Alert!

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” is currently filming in Atlanta. It’s been awhile since the show has shot anything in the big city. This can only mean one thing in regards to the storyline… desperation. Separated for most of Season Four, Daryl and Carol seem to have been reunited, but it could be under better circumstances. As you may remember, Carol was kicked out of the group by Rick after she admitted to killing Karen and David at the prison. Carol is currently traveling with Tyreese and Rick’s daughter Judith.

Daryl is a nomad and survivalist, but has cultivated close friendships with Rick, Carol and the kidnapped Beth Greene. At the end of season four, Daryl had reestablished contact with Rick and was trapped inside a boxcar at Terminus with most of the surviving members of the original group.

So the question begs to be asked: If Daryl and Carol meet up in Atlanta, what happened at Terminus?

Season Five of “The Walking Dead” will return to AMC in October.

and…

As far as San Diego Comic-Con news is concerned, an exclusive SDCC cover for The Walking Dead Magazine, Issue #9 will be available to attendees at the Titan booth (#5537.) The issue will surround one of the show’s most popular characters, Daryl Dixon. So, it’s an all Daryl issue with a giant cut out poster and an interview with actor Norman Reedus. On the convention floor, this will be a highly sought out collectible.

Titan describes the issue as:

Two words: Daryl Dixon! Yes, fan favorite and this issue’s cover star, Norman Reedus is in the house as he talks us through the dramatic and traumatic events of season four, from losing the prison to saying goodbye to old friends and welcoming new arrivals. Elsewhere, we take a special look at those who haven’t been so lucky at surviving, including how they snuffed it and why.

Comic creator and TV show executive producer Robert Kirkman rounds up what else is going on in The Walking Dead universe, from ‘All Out War – Part 2’ to filming season five and everything in-between. TWDM #9 is packed with exciting new and exclusive content.

“If you don’t believe what you see, just look at the flowers.”

