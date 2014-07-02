Press Release:

MACHINIMA GEARS UP FOR NEW, GRITTY ACTION SERIES “CHOP SHOP” PREMIERING ON FRIDAY, JULY 18

CO-STARRING ROBERT PATRICK, THE PARAMOUNT DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT SERIES IS PRODUCED BY THE BANDITO BROTHERS

Los Angeles, CA (July 2, 2014) – Machinima, the leading global video entertainment network for fanboys and videogamers, in conjunction with Paramount Digital Entertainment, today announced that the gritty new action drama”Chop Shop” will launch on Friday July 18, 2014.

”Chop Shop” follows a crew of car thieves as they rise from the mean streets of Los Angeles to become high level international players. The series will premiere exclusively on Machinima’s Prime Channel (YouTube.com/MachinimaPrime).

Check out the trailer!

“Chop Shop” centers on Porter (John Bregar), a car thief recently released from a five year stint in prison, who finds himself struggling to rekindle a relationship with his former girlfriend Sofia (Ana Ayora) and their five-year old son he hardly knows. Porter soon reconnects with his old partner in crime Caine (Rene Moran), who’s volatile and aggressive nature puts him at odds against Porter’s new life. Torn between family and friendships, Porter faces the most difficult decision of his life and realizes that to change his future he might have to relive his past.

““Chop Shop” continues Machinima’s push to deliver our audience top level scripted series”, said Andy Shapiro, Vice President of Scripted Content at Machinima. “We can’t wait to see how the audience will react as the story unfolds week after week.”

Elliott Lester (Blitz) directs the Bandito Brothers (Act Of Valor) and Joshua Weinstock produced series, alongside writers Josh Baizer and Marshall Johnson (Mortal Kombat: Legacy). Series stars John Bregar (Being Human, Kick Ass 2, The Mentalist), Rene Moran (Shameless, Lie to Me, Switched at Birth), Ana Ayora (Marley & Me, Castle), and acclaimed actor Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Sopranos, The X-Files, True Blood).

““Chop Shop” is one man’s journey from prison back to his hell on the streets of Los Angeles. Between the amazing action, you also find this struggle between returning to a life of crime and the family that he has to protect,” said director Elliot Lester.

“Our creative team has crafted a remarkable series for the digital space and Machinima is the perfect home for the show,” said Dani Bernfeld, Vice President, Paramount Digital Entertainment.

