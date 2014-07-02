702 SHARES Share Tweet

There is a growing rumor that a standalone Hulk movie is in the works. Many fans are being led to believe that the film will follow Marvel Comic’s “Planet Hulk” storyline. Marvel along with Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo are denying these rumors. However, director James Gunn just posted an image from his Instagram account, which clearly shows two Sakaaran soldiers emerging from their “Necrocraft” for the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The planet Sakaara and its inhabitants feature prominently in the “Planet Hulk” story arc.

See for yourself and tell us what you think?

realjamesgunn #gotgpicoftheday Onboard half a Necrocraft (organic flight machinery at its finest) with a couple of Sakaaran soldiers in tow. #guardiansofthegalaxy#

Here’s a brief storyline for the film.

In the far reaches of space, an American pilot named Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) finds himself the object of a manhunt after stealing an orb coveted by the villainous Ronan (Lee Pace.)

"Guardians of the Galaxy" will arrive in theaters on August 1st. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and others. James Gunn directs.

