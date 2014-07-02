



Dwayne Johnson makes his anticipated return to the big screen in Hercules. Below you can check out a new super cool motion poster for the film that will be in theaters on July 25th.



Paramount Pictures and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures’ film HERCULES, starring Dwayne Johnson, bows on July 25th. Based on Radical Comics’ Hercules by Steve Moore, this ensemble-action film is a revisionist take on the classic myth, HERCULES. The epic action film also stars Golden Globe Winner Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Joseph Fiennes, Peter Mullan and Academy Award®-nominee John Hurt.

La película de Paramount y Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures HERCULES, con Dwayne Johnson, se estrena el 25 de julio. Basada en ‘Hercules’ de Radical Comics, este film de acción con un gran elenco es una mirada revisionista del mito clásico que está ambientada en un mundo anclado en la realidad en donde lo sobrenatural no existe. En HERCULES también participan Ian McShane, Rufus Sewell, Joseph Fiennes, Peter Mullan y John Hurt.

HERCULES in theaters July 25th

